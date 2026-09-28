Rancho Mission Viejo Launches Sales For 232 New Homes In Final Phase Of The Village Of Rienda

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Single-family homes now selling in three new all-age neighborhoods from Trumark Homes, Lennar, and Shea Homes

RANCHO MISSION VIEJO, Calif., Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rancho Mission Viejo officials today announced that 232 new single-family homes from Trumark Homes, Lennar, and Shea Homes are now selling. The homes represent final opportunities to own a home in the Village of Rienda and Rancho Mission Viejo until 2027.

The three new all-age neighborhoods include:



Sunflower by Trumark Homes – Duplex and single-family homes with 2 to 4 bedrooms, 2.5 to 3.5 bathrooms, garages and options for a loft or bonus room. Homes will range from 1,568 to 2,357 square feet. Home prices start in the high $900ks. *

Indigo by Lennar – Two-story single-family detached homes with 3 to 4 bedrooms and 2.5 to 3 bathrooms. Homes will range from 2,006 to 2,427 square feet. Home prices start in the low $1Ms. * Primrose by Shea Homes – Two-story single-family detached homes with 4 to 5 bedrooms, and 3.5 to 4.5 bathrooms. Homes will range from 2,491 to 3,009 square feet. Home prices start in the mid-$1Ms. *



“The strong response we've had already to these new all-age neighborhoods reflects the continued demand for the exceptional lifestyle available in Rienda and on The Ranch,” said Jim Holas, Vice President of Community Development, Rancho Mission Viejo.“These thoughtfully designed homes offer stunning views of the surrounding landscape and a unique blend of natural beauty and everyday livability. For growing families, their prime location near the future Rienda School, Rienda Park, and Greenhouse View Park creates a convenient and connected space where kids can learn, play and thrive.”

Rienda, the first of six villages in The Ranch's largest planning area, is designed to foster connections across all ages and stages of life. Wellness is embedded into every layer of the built environment on The Ranch, from access to preserved open space on The Nature Reserve, walkability, intergenerational living, state-of-the-art amenities and sports parks, climate resilience and wildfire adaptation tactics, and a robust resident programming calendar that encourages connection. The three new neighborhoods also surround Greenhouse View Park, a new community amenity that builds on The Ranch's connection to the land and the growing community farm program.

“Homebuyers will appreciate the combination of quality craftsmanship, modern design and everyday functionality integrated at Sunflower in the Village of Rienda,” said Richard Douglass, Southern California Division President at Trumark Homes.“Our duplex and single-family homes feature open-concept designs, generous living areas and optimal flexibility to suit the needs of those seeking the exceptional lifestyle and community found at Rancho Mission Viejo."

The homes feature outstanding views and are in close proximity to the new Rienda School, which is expected to be completed in Fall 2027 and serve up to 1,600 students. Classrooms will prioritize student adaptability and will be equipped with the latest state-of-the-art technology. A cutting-edge Innovation Center will support progressive education that places emphasis on S.T.E.A.M. curriculum. Additional spaces for the performing arts, outdoor learning, and lockers are also being constructed.

Rienda Park will feature 6 acres of open space with shared access to the school. It will contain two large tot lots, a shade structure, barbeques, picnic tables, lawn area, restroom, youth soccer field, youth softball field and a meandering trail.

“Lennar is delighted to introduce Indigo, a new neighborhood that pairs spacious, thoughtfully designed homes with a truly special setting at Rancho Mission Viejo,” said John Lavender, Lennar California Coastal Division President.“Set against the rolling hills of Rancho Mission Viejo, Indigo offers beautiful views that add to the experience of living here. These two-story, single-family detached homes feature three to four bedrooms and flexible spaces such as bonus rooms and lofts, all within easy reach of the trails, gathering spaces and experiences that make life in Rienda so distinctive.”

“Shea Homes is excited to announce its new neighborhood, Primrose, within the Village of Rienda at Rancho Mission Viejo. Building here has always felt like home for us, and this moment reflects our continued commitment to The Ranch-a place where our communities have long been welcomed by homebuyers who value thoughtful design, modern living, and a deep connection to the land. We're grateful for the opportunity to contribute to The Ranch's enduring legacy,” said Karen Ellerman, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Shea Homes.

The Village of Rienda is located less than 5 miles from downtown San Juan Capistrano and a 15-minute drive from San Clemente and Doheny State Beach, with access to the employment and retail centers of Ladera Ranch, Mission Viejo, Rancho Santa Margarita, Irvine, among others.

At completion, about 17,000 acres, approximately 75% of the 23,000-acre Rancho Mission Viejo, will be permanently preserved as The Nature Reserve at Rancho Mission Viejo, supporting a large-scale habitat conservation area as well as ongoing ranching and farming operations.

The remaining 6,000 acres, or 25%, will encompass the planned community of Rancho Mission Viejo. The historic ranch has been held in the O'Neill/Moiso/Avery family since 1882.

To learn more about new homes coming soon, visit: .

*Pricing is accurate at the time of publication but is subject to change at any time.

About Rancho Mission Viejo

Rancho Mission Viejo, LLC is a privately held, family-owned and -operated company responsible for the ranching, farming, planning, development, and fiscal management of the remaining 23,000 acres of Rancho Mission Viejo, situated in unincorporated South Orange County, Calif. Since 1882, members of the O'Neill/Moiso/Avery family have owned and managed The Ranch which once exceeded 200,000 acres and now includes the family-developed cities and communities of Ladera Ranch, Las Flores, Mission Viejo and Rancho Santa Margarita as well as such iconic places as Caspers Wilderness Regional Park, the Starr Ranch Audubon Sanctuary, O'Neill Regional Park and Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton.

Development on The Ranch is a partnership between Rancho Mission Viejo, LLC (managing partner) and DMB Associates, an Arizona-based, diversified real estate company with commercial property/resort/recreational/primary home community holdings.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Emma Donovan,...