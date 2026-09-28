NEOVOLTA, INC. (NASDAQ: NEOV) INVESTIGATION: Johnson Fistel Investigates Potential Securities Claims

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP, a leading stockholder rights law firm, is investigating NeoVolta, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEOV) on behalf of investors who may have suffered losses following the Company's recent financial disclosures. If you purchased NeoVolta securities and suffered losses, click here to learn more about the investigation. There is no cost or obligation to inquire.

Why Is Johnson Fistel Investigating NeoVolta?

NeoVolta completed an underwritten public offering in May 2026. On September 23, 2026, the Company reported fourth-quarter revenue of $13,460, compared with $4.75 million a year earlier. It also reported a $3.9 million provision for credit losses and bad-debt expense and a $1.1 million residential inventory reserve for the quarter.

In its annual report filed that day, NeoVolta disclosed that it had originally expected to monetize a $1.5 million note to a private solar project developer through a corporate transaction with the borrower. The Company said the parties' priorities had shifted and recognized a $1.54 million nonoperating credit loss on the note as of June 30, 2026. NeoVolta shares fell approximately 24% on September 24.

Johnson Fistel is investigating whether NeoVolta's statements and May offering materials adequately disclosed the condition of its residential business and customer receivables, the basis for the note's carrying value, and when the anticipated transaction with the borrower became unlikely.

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Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. The firm also represents foreign investors who have purchased securities on U.S. exchanges.

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