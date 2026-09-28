MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) . Harmony Records, an independent label established in 1982, builds full-service artist development around great music and the connection between a listener and the artist.. The label engages in the development and recording of legacy and emerging artists across pop, rock, jazz, and contemporary music.

Los Angeles, CA, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artist development has always determined whether a new and emerging artist builds a career or releases one song into silence. At Harmony Records, development starts with the song and runs all the way through to the moment a listener presses play. This independent label, established in 1982 and led by producer and executive David Blake Chatfield, has developed artists across pop, rock, jazz, and other contemporary music genres for more than four decades. Harmony Records describes itself as a boutique, full-service record company. The work it does is the work most labels used to do, and never stopped doing here. For an artist deciding where to take a career, that distinction is the most important factor. For legacy artists, development of modern strategies is paramount in the changing industry environment.

"Artist development is the long game that starts the moment we hear a song we believe in," said David Blake Chatfield, producer and founder of Harmony Records. "We do not hand that off. The same team that signs an act is working the international charts with them four decades later.”

Key Facts:

. Harmony Records is led by founder David Blake Chatfield, who holds dual standing as a producer and entertainment attorney/executive.

. Founded in 1982, Harmony Records has operated as an independent label for more than four decades.

Harmony Records pairs creative development with business strategy

Real development is creative and commercially directed at the same time. At Harmony Records, a song that arrives“finished” is treated as a starting point; it is arranged, mixed or remixed, produced and mastered until it can earn playlist, radio and sync placement, hold a listener, and develop fans. This boutique independent record label pairs that production work with branding, distribution, publishing, sync licensing, and release strategy, so an artist gets the full benefits of a label from a hands-on team that knows their catalog by name. Development here begins with the song arrangement and recording, and continues through every decision that follows it.

Legal protection and creative development come from the same team

Most artists assemble legal help and creative help separately. Harmony Records does both under one roof because its founder is an entertainment attorney as well as a producer. Rights are pre-cleared and registered, which means a sync request can be won with an instant clearance rather than lost to delay. Artists are taught the business as they are developed: to get split sheets before they leave a writing session and side letters signed when a guest artist appears on a recording. The protection and the creative work advance together, so an artist builds a catalog that is both strong and clean. It also means an artist learns how the business works while the music is being made. This assists the artist's understanding of business and legal issues, but does not displace the need to consult with independent counsel at times when ethically required. Harmony Records has a reputation for being deal makers, not deal breakers.

Multigenerational catalog management sits beside new artist development

Harmony Records develops new artists and revitalizes the catalogs of established ones across a roster of legacy and emerging artists spanning pop, rock, jazz, and contemporary music.

Managing a multigenerational catalog takes a team that understands reissues, remasters, remixes, publishing administration, and new production as one continuous practice rather than depending upon separate independent departments. And that is how the label is built. The same producers who develop a debut single also handle the reissue of a decades-old recording, so nothing in an artist's history is treated as finished and left behind. Many songs chart year after year, satisfying new audiences in new territories.

The connection between listener and artist drives every release

The reason an artist gets developed at Harmony Records is to build a real relationship with an audience that lasts well beyond a single release as the fans anticipate new music while experiencing the artist's development. The label invests in physical materials that turn a release into a musical experience: large page booklets containing liner notes, lyrics (many in the artist's handwriting), photographs of the artist, and the artist's thoughts about each song accompany vinyl and CDs. The aim is to give a listener something to hold in their hands, read along while they are listening to the entire album; a chance to get to better know and love the artists and the music...and have something to return to. It was not that long ago that a generation of friends, connected by their favorite artists, gathered to play a new record – start to finish. Immersion is what converts a casual listener into a fan and a fan into a career maker.

As major labels concentrate on the catalogs they already own or acquire, the work of artist development is moving to independent labels built to do it. Harmony Records has done that work since 1982, and the next decade of careers will be built the same way: one song and one connection at a time.

"A song often arrives thinking it is finished, and my job is to hear its potential and then build a real connection to the audience that will love it," said David Blake Chatfield, Founder and Producer at Harmony Records.

Frequently Asked Questions

Question: What should an artist look for in a record label that develops careers?

Answer: Look for a label that can show a development plan across multiple releases, reshape a song in production, handle rights and publishing, and build a real audience rather than chase one viral moment. Harmony Records does all of it as a boutique full-service company, with legacy and new artists on the same roster.

Question: Can one company handle both creative development while protecting the Artist's rights?

Answer: Yes. For example, Harmony Records is led by an entertainment attorney who is also a producer, so legal expertise and creative development come from the same team. Rights are registered to be pre-cleared, and artists learn the important aspects of the music business they need for protection as their music is developed.

Question: What does a full-service boutique record label actually do?

Answer: It develops the artist end-to-end: branding, production, distribution, publishing, sync licensing, physical and digital materials, and audience building. Harmony Records carries a release from the creation of the song itself through to delivery to the listener, including vinyl, CDs, and booklets designed to turn a record into a lasting musical experience.

Question: How does a label help develop a multi-generational catalog?

Answer: By treating remixes, remasters, publishing administration, and new production as one practice. Harmony Records revitalizes established artists' catalogs while developing new acts.

Question: Do boutique labels develop both new and established artists?

Answer: The strongest ones do. Harmony Records has developed both since 1982, across pop, rock, jazz, and contemporary music. New artists get hands-on development and established artists get catalog revitalization through remixes, releases of overlooked material, and creation of masters from past demos, with the same team and the same focus on connecting the music to an audience.

About Harmony Records:

Harmony Records is an independent record label established in 1982 and led by producer David Blake Chatfield. A boutique, full-service company, Harmony Records discovers, develops, and promotes artists across rock, pop, jazz, and contemporary music, pairing hands-on production with distribution, publishing, sync licensing, and physical and digital release strategy. Its roster spans legacy and emerging artists, with recent releases reaching more than 80 international charts and over 100 million playlist listeners across more than 150 streaming platforms in 195 countries. Recent releases have found their way onto charts in countries generally thought to have restricted or limited services. Along with its sublabel, Sound Image Records, the company has earned international recognition over four decades. Harmony Records is built on one belief: that the connection between a listener and an artist is what turns a song into a career. Learn more at harmonyrecordsmusic.com.

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