Latham Research Looks Beyond Yield To Help Farmers Make Better Decisions

On-farm trials and demonstrations help Latham understand how products respond to different environments and management practices

- John LathamALEXANDER, IA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Yield may be the number that gets the most attention at harvest, but Latham Hi-Tech Seeds says understanding why products perform the way they do can provide even greater value to farmers.Through research and demonstration trials, Latham studies how genetics interact with different environments and management practices to help farmers make more informed product placement and crop management decisions.“Yield is always important, but a yield number alone doesn't tell the whole story,” said John Latham, third-generation seedsman with Latham Hi-Tech Seeds.“We want to understand why products respond differently and use what we learn to help farmers put the right genetics on the right acres.”Research at Latham's Premier Agronomy Center has included studies and demonstrations involving hybrid response to population, planting depth, Iron Deficiency Chlorosis (IDC), biologicals, planting dates, cover crops, no-till and continuous corn.Latham also evaluates products across multiple locations and environments to better understand their strengths and determine where they may perform best.That approach is especially important as farmers manage increasingly complex product and management decisions.“Different fields have different challenges, and every growing season brings something we can't predict,” Latham said.“Research helps us better understand those differences so we can provide farmers with more than a product. We can provide information that helps them make decisions with confidence.”Insights from Latham research are used to refine product placement recommendations, support agronomic education and identify new questions for future trials.For more information about Latham Hi-Tech Seeds research and agronomic resources, visit. LathamSeeds.# # #Since 1947, Latham Seeds has been committed to delivering seed products in corn, soybeans and alfalfa that are field-tested, proven on the farm and trusted by farmers. By combining localized product research, personal service and a deeppassion for rural communities, Latham Seeds helps farmers maximize their yield potential - one field at a time. Learnmore at . Latham and Latham Hi-Tech Seeds are trademarks of M.S. Technologies, L.L.C.

Bonnie Harris

Latham Seeds

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Latham Research Looks Beyond Yield to Help Farmers Make Better Decisions News Provided By Interactive Marketing and Consulting Services September 28, 2026, 19:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Environment



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