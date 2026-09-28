Family-Owned Since 1888, Hollander International Storage And Moving Continues To Lead Chicago's Moving Industry

- Bobby HollanderELK GROVE VILLAGE, IL, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Elk Grove Village, IL - Hollander International Storage and Moving, a family-owned moving company in Chicago operating since 1888, continues to set the standard for residential, commercial, and international relocation services across the greater Chicagoland area.Now in its 138th year of operation, Hollander remains one of the longest-running family-owned moving companies in the United States. Headquartered at 1801 Pratt Boulevard in Elk Grove Village, the company serves the entire O'Hare corridor, Chicago's North Side neighborhoods, and affluent suburban communities including Barrington, Naperville, Lake Forest, Winnetka, Glenview, Hinsdale, and Oak Brook."Our family has been helping families and businesses move for over a century," said Bobby Hollander, owner of Hollander International Storage and Moving. "That kind of experience is something no amount of marketing can replace. Our clients trust us because we have been doing this longer than almost anyone in the industry, and we still treat every move like our reputation depends on it - because it does."As one of the most established Elk Grove Village movers, Hollander has built near-total visibility in the local market while expanding its reach into Chicago's most competitive moving corridors. The company holds a 4.8-star rating across more than 400 Google reviews, reflecting consistent service quality across thousands of completed relocations.Hollander's service portfolio spans local and long-distance residential moving, corporate and commercial relocation, international moves, secure storage solutions, packing services, and specialty logistics including laboratory, medical equipment, and trade show delivery. As an authorized agent of United Van Lines, Hollander connects clients with one of the largest and most trusted van line networks in North America for seamless long-distance and cross-border relocations.The company's residential moving division handles everything from apartment moves to large estate relocations. Hollander's team of trained movers specializes in protecting high-value items including antiques, fine art, pianos, and fragile electronics during every phase of the move.Beyond residential services, Hollander supports businesses of all sizes with office moving, workspace planning, asset deployment and disposition, warehousing and distribution, and reverse logistics. The company's commercial division has completed relocations for corporate offices, retail locations, hospitality properties, and healthcare facilities throughout Illinois and across state lines.Hollander's secure storage campus on Pratt Boulevard offers both short-term and long-term options, including container storage and commercial warehousing. Climate-controlled facilities and 24-hour monitoring provide peace of mind for clients who need flexible storage during a transition.The company has also invested in strengthening its digital presence and community visibility in recent months, ensuring that customers searching for trusted movers across Chicago and its suburbs can easily find and connect with the Hollander team.With a legacy that predates the founding of many of Chicago's most recognizable institutions, Hollander International Storage and Moving continues to operate on the same principles that have sustained the business for nearly fourteen decades: personal accountability, careful handling, and a commitment to making every move as seamless as possible.

Bobby Hollander

Hollander International Storage and Moving

+1 8477504121

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Family-Owned Since 1888, Hollander International Storage and Moving Continues to Lead Chicago's Moving Industry News Provided By Rotate Digital September 28, 2026, 19:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, International Organizations, Real Estate & Property Management, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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