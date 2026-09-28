Reboot Technology & Consulting Named 2026 MSP Titans Finalist

Reboot Technology & Consulting co-owners Jeff Yates and Landin McSorley recognized as 2026 MSP Titans of the Industry Awards finalists in the Nonprofit Organizations category.

Fort Wayne technology firm recognized for its work serving nonprofit organizations

- Landin McSorley, Co-Owner, Reboot Technology & ConsultingFORT WAYNE, IN, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Reboot Technology & Consulting has been named a finalist in the 2026 MSP Titans of the Industry Awards in the Nonprofit Organizations category, recognizing the Fort Wayne-based technology firm's work serving nonprofit clients.The MSP Titans of the Industry Awards recognize managed service providers for leadership, client success, innovation, business growth and impact. Reboot's finalist recognition highlights the company's approach to helping nonprofit organizations use technology securely, reliably and strategically while operating within the financial and staffing realities common to mission-driven organizations.“Nonprofits are often expected to meet the same cybersecurity, technology and operational standards as much larger organizations, but they may be doing it with smaller teams and tighter resources,” said Jeff Yates, Co-Owner of Reboot Technology & Consulting.“We believe they deserve the same level of proactive technology strategy, support, and stewardship as any other organization. This recognition reflects the work our entire team has put into making that possible.”Based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Reboot Technology & Consulting provides managed IT services, cybersecurity, technology strategy and consulting to organizations throughout the region. Rather than focusing only on responding when technology fails, Reboot emphasizes proactive planning, prevention and long-term technology decision-making.The company works with organizations across multiple industries, including nonprofit organizations, professional services, healthcare and other businesses that depend on secure and reliable technology but may not have large internal IT departments.“Recognition like this reflects the work of our entire team,” Yates said.“Landin and I may be the owners named with the award, but the recognition belongs to the people at Reboot who do the work every day and to the clients who trust us with technology that is essential to their organizations and the people they serve.”“Nonprofit organizations are often asked to accomplish an incredible amount with limited resources,” said Landin McSorley, co-owner of Reboot Technology & Consulting.“Our goal has always been to give them the same level of strategic technology leadership, security, and proactive support that larger organizations expect, while understanding the realities of their mission and budget.”The 2026 MSP Titans of the Industry Awards winners will be announced Dec. 9, 2026, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.For more information about Reboot Technology & Consulting, visit .About Reboot Technology & ConsultingReboot Technology & Consulting is a Fort Wayne, Indiana-based managed technology and cybersecurity company helping organizations improve security, reliability and the strategic use of technology. Reboot provides managed IT services, cybersecurity, technology consulting and strategic technology leadership with an emphasis on proactive support and long-term client relationships.

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Reboot Technology & Consulting Named 2026 MSP Titans Finalist News Provided By Reboot Technology & Consulting September 28, 2026, 19:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry



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