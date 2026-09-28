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Cascades, Covalon, Sailfish At 52-Week Highs On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Cascades Inc (T:CAS) Hit a new 52-Week High of $18.31. Cascades this month announced several awards for excellence in leadership, innovation and talent development.
Covalon Technologies Ltd (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $4.27. Monday, Cocalon announced its participation at the Association for Vascular Access (AVA) Annual Scientific Meeting in Grapevine, Texas, from October 2 to 4, with pre-meeting workshops on October 1.
Sailfish Royalty Corp. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $8.00. Sailfish entered into a non-binding letter of intent dated September 11, with Mako Mining Corp. a non-arm's length party. The proposed transaction with Mako, is expected to enable Sailfish to pay a gold linked dividend in the aggregate equivalent to one ounce of gold per year for every 18,000 shares owned paid quarterly in arrears.
Horizon Petroleum Ltd. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 35.5 cents. Last week, Horizon reported its wholly-owned Polish subsidiary, Energia Karpaty Zachodnie sp. z o.o., has completed the acid stimulation treatment at the Lachowice 7 well in southern Poland and has commenced production testing operations.
Logan Energy Corp. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $1.17. No news stories available today.
NV Gold Corporation (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $1.16. NV has completed the final tranche of its non-brokered private placement whereby it issued 1,740,948 units at a price of $0.40 per Unit for gross proceeds $696,379.20.
Russel Metals Inc (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $85.16. In August, Russel received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange of its notice of intention to make a normal course issuer bid.
Under the NCIB, Russel Metals may purchase for cancellation, during the period commencing on August 18, 2026, and ending on the earlier of August 17, 2027, and the completion of purchases under the NCIB, up to 5,446,896 common shares of Russel Metals which represents 10% of the public float. As of August 10, 2026, Russel Metals had 54,906,755 Common Shares issued and outstanding.
Covalon Technologies Ltd (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $4.27. Monday, Cocalon announced its participation at the Association for Vascular Access (AVA) Annual Scientific Meeting in Grapevine, Texas, from October 2 to 4, with pre-meeting workshops on October 1.
Sailfish Royalty Corp. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $8.00. Sailfish entered into a non-binding letter of intent dated September 11, with Mako Mining Corp. a non-arm's length party. The proposed transaction with Mako, is expected to enable Sailfish to pay a gold linked dividend in the aggregate equivalent to one ounce of gold per year for every 18,000 shares owned paid quarterly in arrears.
Horizon Petroleum Ltd. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 35.5 cents. Last week, Horizon reported its wholly-owned Polish subsidiary, Energia Karpaty Zachodnie sp. z o.o., has completed the acid stimulation treatment at the Lachowice 7 well in southern Poland and has commenced production testing operations.
Logan Energy Corp. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $1.17. No news stories available today.
NV Gold Corporation (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $1.16. NV has completed the final tranche of its non-brokered private placement whereby it issued 1,740,948 units at a price of $0.40 per Unit for gross proceeds $696,379.20.
Russel Metals Inc (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $85.16. In August, Russel received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange of its notice of intention to make a normal course issuer bid.
Under the NCIB, Russel Metals may purchase for cancellation, during the period commencing on August 18, 2026, and ending on the earlier of August 17, 2027, and the completion of purchases under the NCIB, up to 5,446,896 common shares of Russel Metals which represents 10% of the public float. As of August 10, 2026, Russel Metals had 54,906,755 Common Shares issued and outstanding.
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