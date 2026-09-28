Iguassu Falls And Mato Grosso Do Sul Showcase New Ways To Experience The Night Sky

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAO PAULO, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --When we think of destinations that showcase Brazil's natural landscapes, it is common to imagine waterfalls, rivers, forests, caves, wildlife, and scenery that can be explored during the day. However, when the sun sets, these same landscapes can reveal a different experience when we look up at the sky.

From Iguassu Falls to Mato Grosso do Sul, astrotourism offers a different way to experience destinations known for their natural beauty. Stargazing brings travelers closer to nature through contemplation, science, culture, and the discovery of celestial phenomena that take place above these landscapes.

More than simply observing the stars, the activity allows visitors to experience destinations from a different perspective, making the sky part of the travel experience.

The Starry Sky Above the Falls

In Foz do Iguaçu, this experience takes place in one of Brazil's and the world's most renowned natural settings.









Céu das Cataratas, held inside Iguaçu National Park, invites visitors to observe the night sky from a privileged location overlooking Iguassu Falls. The preserved area, with minimal interference from urban lighting, provides favorable conditions for stargazing and creates a different way to experience the park after sunset.









The experience combines astronomy, nature, and knowledge related to Guarani culture. During the activity, visitors learn about stars, planets, galaxies, and the formation of the universe, while also exploring different ways of understanding and interpreting the sky.

In this way, the same place defined by the immense volume of the Falls' waters during the day takes on a new dimension at night, when the sky becomes part of the landscape.

Mato Grosso do Sul: The Sky as Part of the Nature Experience

In Mato Grosso do Sul, the night sky is also incorporated into ecotourism experiences.









Bonito and Serra da Bodoquena are known for their crystal-clear rivers, caves, waterfalls, and preserved natural areas. However, away from the artificial lighting of major urban centers, the region also offers conditions for observing stars, planets, satellites, and other celestial phenomena.

In Morraria do Sul, a district located in Serra da Bodoquena, elevated and open areas provide expansive views of the sky. Reduced interference from artificial lighting allows stargazing to become part of the experience of exploring the region.









The sky can also be part of other nighttime activities in the state. Horseback rides held after nightfall offer opportunities to explore Cerrado landscapes under the moonlight and starry sky, while nighttime safari experiences in the Pantanal combine wildlife observation with the vastness of the Pantanal sky.

A New Way to Experience Nature Destinations

Astrotourism adds a new dimension to destinations traditionally associated with daytime experiences.

In Iguassu Falls, the stars become part of the experience of visiting one of Brazil's most significant natural attractions. In Mato Grosso do Sul, the sky complements landscapes shaped by the Cerrado, Serra da Bodoquena, and the Pantanal.

Together, these destinations show that experiencing nature can also mean slowing down, staying outdoors after sunset, and discovering that some of the most memorable experiences of a journey may be found above us.

Contact:

Caio Dalbem - ...

Gisele Abrahao - ...

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

