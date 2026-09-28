Deadline Alert: Pentair Plc (PNR) Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP reminds investors of the upcomingdeadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Pentair plc (“Pentair” or the“Company”) (NYSE: PNR ) securities betweeninclusive (the“Class Period”).

IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ON YOUR PENTAIR PLC INVESTMENTS, CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS UNDER THE FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS.

What Happened?

On July 14, 2026, after the market closed, Pentair released its preliminary second quarter 2026 financial results, disclosing that“the [C]ompany estimates that the destocking of inventory in the Pool channel negatively impacted Pool segment sales by approximately $170 million and Pool segment income by approximately $105 million.” As a result, second quarter 2026 sales were expected to be“down 17 percent versus the prior guide of approximately 1 percent” and full year 2026“[s]ales are expected to be down approximately 4 percent to 7 percent versus prior guide of up 2 percent to 4 percent[.]” The Company also announced the departure of its Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

On this news, Pentair's stock price fell $11.35, or 15%, to close at $64.33 per share on July 15, 2026, on unusually heavy trading volume.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that between March 11, 2025 and July 14, 2026, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that there was significant destocking of inventory in the Pool channel; (2) that, as a result, the Company's sales and operating income were adversely affected; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Pentair plc securities between March 11, 2025 and July 14, 2026, you may move the Court no later than October 2, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Charles H. Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: ...

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

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If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Charles H. Linehan

Email: ...

Telephone: 310-201-9150

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at: .