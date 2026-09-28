Ninepoint Partners Announces Final September 2026 Cash Distributions For Ninepoint Cash Management Fund - ETF Series

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ninepoint Partners LP (“Ninepoint Partners”) today announced the Final September 2026 cash distribution for the ETF Series of Ninepoint Cash Management Fund (the“Fund”). The record date for the cash distribution is September 29, 2026, payable on October 6, 2026. The actual taxable amounts of distributions for 2026, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2027. Securityholders can contact their brokerage firm for this information. The per-unit final September 2026 distribution is detailed below:

Ninepoint ETF Series

Ticker Cash Distribution per unit CUSIP Ninepoint Cash Management Fund

NSAV $0.098380

65443X105



About Ninepoint Partners

Based in Toronto, Ninepoint Partners LP is one of Canada's leading alternative investment management firms overseeing approximately $8 billion in assets under management and institutional contracts. Committed to helping investors explore innovative investment solutions that have the potential to enhance returns and manage portfolio risk, Ninepoint offers a diverse set of alternative strategies spanning Equities, Fixed Income, Alternative Income, Real Assets, F/X and Digital Assets.

For more information on Ninepoint Partners LP, please visit or for inquiries regarding the offering, please contact us at (416) 943-6707 or (866) 299-9906 or ....

Ninepoint Partners LP is the investment manager to the Ninepoint Funds (collectively, the“Funds”). Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, performance fees (if any), and other expenses all may be associated with investing in the Funds. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer or solicitation by anyone in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such an offer or solicitation is not authorized or to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation. Prospective investors who are not resident in Canada should contact their financial advisor to determine whether securities of the Fund may be lawfully sold in their jurisdiction.

Please note that distribution factors (breakdown between income, capital gains and return of capital) can only be calculated when a fund has reached its year-end. Distribution information should not be relied upon for income tax reporting purposes as this is only a component of total distributions for the year. For accurate distribution amounts for the purpose of filing an income tax return, please refer to the appropriate T3 slips for that particular taxation year. Please refer to the prospectus of the Fund for details of the Fund's distribution policy.

The payment of distributions and distribution breakdown, if applicable, is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with a Fund's performance, rate of return, or yield. If distributions paid by the Fund are greater than the performance of the Fund, then an investor's original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by a Fund and income and dividends earned by a Fund are taxable in the year they are paid. An investor's adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If an investor's adjusted cost base goes below zero, then capital gains tax will have to be paid on the amount below zero.

Sales Inquiries:

Ninepoint Partners LP

T: 416-943-6707

TF: 866-299-9906

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