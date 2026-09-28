Natureu® Beautyu Becomes The First Oral Beauty Formula Combining PQQ And Ergothioneine To Be Evaluated In A Peer-Reviewed Human Skin Study

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Published in the journal Cosmetics, the 56-day study of NatureU® Mind Care BeautyU Caps recorded a 58.6% average rise in skin hydration among women aged 36–56, with no adverse reactions reported.

HongKong, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OmniSolutions Laboratory Holdings Limited, the Hong Kong company behind the NatureU® oral beauty brand, today announced that its 56-day study of NatureU® Mind Care BeautyU Caps has been published in Cosmetics, a peer-reviewed journal from MDPI, in its Cosmetic Dermatology section. To the company's knowledge, BeautyU is the first oral beauty formula combining pyrroloquinoline quinone (PQQ) and ergothioneine to be evaluated in a peer-reviewed human skin study.









Beauty from within, measured on real skin

PQQ and ergothioneine have drawn growing interest in beauty research, but published human skin data on oral PQQ remain scarce. A 2026 review in Biomolecules identified only a single small oral study of PQQ and skin. NatureU set out to test its finished formula, not individual ingredients, on real skin with professional instruments.

Thirty-three women aged 36 to 56 took one BeautyU capsule a day for 56 days, and 31 completed the study. Each capsule combines PQQ, ergothioneine, quercetin and cranberry-derived proanthocyanidins. Skin was assessed at Day 0, Day 28 and Day 56 using industry-standard dermatological instruments, including a Corneometer CM 825 for hydration, PRIMOS CR 3D imaging for the eye area, and measures of elasticity, radiance and tone.

Key findings



Hydration: average cheek hydration readings rose from 44.3 to 70.3 Corneometer units, a within-participant increase of 58.6% by Day 56.

Consistency: the hydration increase was recorded in every one of the 31 women who completed the study. Tolerability: no adverse reactions were reported over the 56 days.

The study was an open-label, single-arm exploratory study conducted at Centre Testing International Pinbiao (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. under ethics approval (reference A225000034310100101C) and is registered on ClinicalTrials.gov as NCT07571629.

“Our customers want to see skin results, not just ingredient lists,” said Lorry Luo, founder of NatureU.“Taking a finished formula through a human study and into a peer-reviewed journal is how we earn trust with shoppers and retail partners, and BeautyU is the first product in our beauty line to reach that milestone.”

“PQQ and ergothioneine are two of the most talked-about ingredients in beauty from within, yet very few formulas combining them have been studied on real skin,” said Luke Law, co-founder of NatureU and corresponding author of the paper.“This publication gives BeautyU a documented starting point that most products in the category don't have.”

Availability

NatureU® Mind Care BeautyU Caps is available in Hong Kong through Mannings and HKTVmall, in North America through the NatureU® brand store on Amazon US, and in mainland China through cross-border e-commerce. U.S. operations are managed by NatureU LLC.

About NatureU®

NatureU® is a nutrition brand developed by OmniSolutions Laboratory Holdings Limited in Hong Kong. Its products use OmniSolutions' MASTERTM (Multistage Adaptive Sustained-Release Technology) delivery platform, covered by granted patent CN117679384B (2024), and are made by GMP partner facilities in New Zealand, Australia and the United States, depending on the product. The company has registered its six product studies publicly on ClinicalTrials.gov.

The study was sponsored by OmniSolutions Laboratory Holdings Limited.

Publication: Luo L, Law L. Effects of an Oral Multi-Ingredient Supplement on Crow's-Feet Wrinkles and Skin Hydration: A 56-Day Open-Label Exploratory Study. Cosmetics. 2026;13(5):253.

These statements have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

CONTACT: Media contact Iris Tang OmniSolutions Laboratory Holdings Limited Email:... Phone: +86 15958170221 Location: Hong Kong