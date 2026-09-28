JASIWAY Expands Its Modern Furniture Collection Across Living, Dining And Multifunctional Home Spaces

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sheridan, WY, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The furniture brand is broadening its product development beyond multifunctional seating while expanding the ways U.S. consumers can discover and purchase its furniture through direct and retail channels.

JASIWAY is expanding its modern furniture collection across more areas of the home, marking a new stage in the brand's development as it moves beyond its established focus on multifunctional seating. At the same time, the company continues to broaden its U.S. market presence through a combination of direct-to-consumer and established retail platforms.

The company's growing assortment now brings together living room furniture, dining tables, sectionals, sleeper chairs, sleeper sofas, coffee tables, storage furniture and other pieces designed around different ways people use their homes. Rather than building the collection around a single furniture category or sales channel, JASIWAY is developing products with distinct design languages while making them available through channels that serve different shopping preferences.









Today, JASIWAY products are available through its own online store as well as major U.S. retail platforms including Wayfair, The Home Depot, Bed Bath & Beyond and Amazon. The multi-channel approach allows the brand to reach consumers in different stages of the furniture-buying journey, from shoppers exploring JASIWAY's broader collection directly to customers discovering individual products through established retail marketplaces. JASIWAY's presence across these channels also spans multiple furniture categories, with current retail assortments including living room, dining, bedroom, storage and multifunctional furniture.

The shift reflects a broader direction for the brand: from creating individual multifunctional pieces to developing a more connected modern furniture collection while expanding the channels through which U.S. consumers can access it.

From Multifunctional Seating to a Broader Furniture Collection

Multifunctional seating remains an important part of JASIWAY's product development. Over the past several months, the company has expanded its sleeper chair assortment through different upholstery patterns and design directions, including tartan, houndstooth and bouclé. That development has helped establish a foundation around furniture that can adapt to different rooms and different moments of daily life.

The next step is broader.

JASIWAY is now extending that design approach across living and dining spaces, recognizing that flexibility in a home does not always mean a piece of furniture needs to convert from one function to another. Sometimes flexibility comes from proportion, layout, comfort, material selection or the ability of a piece to work naturally within different interior settings.

The company's current collection reflects that distinction. Its product range includes modern dining furniture, sectionals, sofas, sleeper furniture and other pieces that address different parts of the home while sharing a design-conscious approach.

For JASIWAY, the objective is not simply to add more products. It is to develop furniture around the way rooms are actually used.









Dining: A More Sculptural Approach to Everyday Gathering

Dining furniture represents one of the clearest examples of this broader direction.

Available through Wayfair, JASIWAY's modern round dining table

The rounded tabletop is intended to create a more conversational arrangement, while the pedestal base provides an open area beneath the table rather than four corner legs. 39.4-Inch Round Dining Table, Modern Small Space Kitchen Table with 2 Distinct Tabletop Patterns, Versatile Accent Table for Dining Room, Apartment, and Breakfast Nook.

On JASIWAY's direct-to-consumer collection, the design is positioned as a

The product is also an example of how JASIWAY approaches design beyond a single style label. Its warm walnut-inspired finish and sculptural base can complement contemporary, mid-century-inspired and Japandi-influenced interiors, while the rounded silhouette gives it a softer presence than many traditional rectangular dining tables.

The result is furniture designed not only for meals, but for the social role the dining area often plays within a home.

A dining table can become the place where a family starts the day, friends gather for dinner, children work on homework, or conversations continue long after a meal has ended. JASIWAY's approach treats that everyday role as part of the design brief.

The company's growing dining assortment reflects the same broader development, with its collection now extending across round, rectangular, extendable and other dining formats.

Living Rooms: Combining Deep Comfort With Modern Design

In the living room, JASIWAY is applying the same broader philosophy to larger-scale seating.

Its Japandi sectional sofa









The Japandi influence provides a restrained visual direction, while the generous proportions emphasize comfort and everyday use. Instead of treating style and function as separate considerations, the design brings them together in a sectional intended to serve as the center of a living room.

This represents an important distinction in JASIWAY's product development.

The company's earlier sleeper-chair expansion was closely connected to space efficiency and multifunctionality. A larger sectional addresses a different need: creating a comfortable, substantial place for everyday living, conversation, relaxation and entertainment.

For customers looking for an

That distinction is becoming increasingly important as furniture choices become more closely connected to how homeowners use living spaces. A sofa may be where people watch movies, read, work casually, entertain guests or simply spend time together. Its value therefore extends beyond its basic function as seating.

JASIWAY's broader assortment allows the company to approach those different needs through different furniture forms rather than relying on one universal design.

Multifunctional Seating Remains Part of the Brand's Foundation

While the collection is expanding, multifunctional furniture remains central to JASIWAY's product development.

The company's 4-in-1 sleeper chair

The significance of the sleeper chair within JASIWAY's broader collection is not simply that it converts.

It demonstrates the company's continuing interest in furniture that can respond to changing household needs.

A living room may occasionally need to accommodate an overnight guest. A home office may serve another purpose on weekends. A compact apartment may require furniture to perform more than one role. In those situations, a convertible chair can provide an alternative to purchasing separate seating and guest furniture.

JASIWAY has continued to develop this category through different materials, patterns and aesthetics, including Tartan, Houndstooth and Vintage Stripe Bouclé. The evolution demonstrates that multifunctional furniture does not have to follow a single visual formula.









Building a More Distinctive Design Language

As JASIWAY expands across categories, another part of the brand's development is becoming increasingly visible: a broader design language.

The company's current assortment includes modern, contemporary, Japandi, mid-century-inspired, minimalist and vintage-inspired directions. Its collections span sofas and sectionals, dining tables, sleeper furniture, coffee tables, storage, vanities and other home furnishings.

That variety is intentional.

Not every room calls for the same visual language, and not every customer approaches furniture from the same starting point. Some begin with comfort. Others begin with a room's proportions, a particular material, a color palette or a distinctive silhouette.

JASIWAY's expanding collection allows those preferences to coexist within a larger modern furniture offering.

The result is a brand story that is broader than any single product category. Multifunctional seating remains part of the company's identity, but it now sits alongside dining furniture, living room seating and other pieces designed for different spaces throughout the home.

Expanding Through Both Retail and Direct Channels

JASIWAY's product development is also reflected in the way its furniture reaches consumers.

The brand is building a broader U.S. presence through a combination of its own online store and established retail platforms, giving consumers multiple ways to discover and shop its growing furniture collection. JASIWAY's direct-to-consumer website provides access to its broader assortment, while selected products are also available through major retail channels including Wayfair, The Home Depot, Bed Bath & Beyond and Amazon.

This multi-channel approach mirrors the expansion of JASIWAY's product portfolio. As the collection moves beyond multifunctional seating into living room, dining, bedroom, storage and other furniture categories, the company is also expanding the channels through which different products can reach U.S. consumers. Current retail assortments illustrate that broader direction, with JASIWAY furniture available across categories ranging from sofas and sleeper furniture to coffee tables, storage pieces and bedroom furnishings. The Home Depot currently lists dozens of JASIWAY furniture products across multiple categories, while Bed Bath & Beyond carries JASIWAY products across living room, dining, storage and bedroom furniture.

Rather than relying on a single sales channel, JASIWAY is developing a distribution model that combines direct brand discovery with established retail marketplaces. This allows the company to maintain a broader direct-to-consumer collection while making selected products accessible through platforms where U.S. consumers already shop for home furnishings.

For JASIWAY, the strategy supports the same underlying objective as its product development: expanding access to modern furniture while giving consumers different ways to discover products based on their shopping preferences, room needs and desired combination of design, comfort and functionality.









A Broader View of the Modern Home

JASIWAY's latest product development marks a progression rather than a departure.

The brand's early strength in multifunctional seating provided a foundation for exploring how furniture can respond to changing household needs. Its subsequent expansion into different upholstery styles, living room seating and dining furniture has broadened that approach.

The scalloped round dining table brings sculptural design into the dining space. The Japandi sectional focuses on deep comfort and relaxed living. The 4-in-1 sleeper chair continues the company's exploration of furniture that can serve multiple purposes.

Together, these products illustrate a larger direction for JASIWAY: building a modern furniture collection around the different ways people live, gather, relax and host at home.

As the collection continues to grow, the company is positioning its product development around a simple idea-modern furniture should not have to choose between distinctive design and everyday usefulness.

For JASIWAY, the next stage is about bringing those qualities together across more rooms, more furniture categories and more ways of living.

CONTACT: Tommy F....