Solarapp Foundation To Offer Remote Virtual Inspection Software To Every California Jurisdiction To Comply With New Remote Inspection Law

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Available in early 2027, the software builds on SolarAPP+, which already serves over 360 jurisdictions covering 46% of Californians

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SolarAPP Foundation, the nonprofit behind SolarAPP+®, today launched remote virtual inspection software that can be used by every California city and county to fully comply with AB 1738, the Remote Virtual Inspection Act. The software is being piloted with a select but growing number of California jurisdictions today and will be made generally available in early 2027. The software enables seamless and safe remote inspections for all home improvements covered by AB 1738, not just home solar and batteries.

Authored by Assemblymember Juan Carrillo and signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom, AB 1738 requires jurisdictions, beginning January 1, 2028, to offer remote inspections by live video or recorded photos and video for heat pump systems, reroofs, rooftop solar and storage, and smoke and carbon monoxide detectors in one- and two-family homes.

SolarAPP Virtual Inspections launched a pilot with five California jurisdictions in August 2026. Contractors submit photos and videos on their schedule, and inspectors review them, request corrections, or approve them. Pilot inspections have been completed by local government building inspectors in an average of 15 minutes. This solution saves jurisdiction staff time, reduces liability and safety risks associated with inspectors on roofs, and provides a better experience for residents in the community. SolarAPP Virtual Inspections will also support live synchronous video inspections.

Virtual Inspections extends a platform that more California building departments rely on than any other. 46% of California's population is already served by SolarAPP+'s automated permitting solution. More than 360 jurisdictions across 20 states use SolarAPP+ to issue permits for code-compliant solar and storage systems in minutes. The permitting platform is free for jurisdictions to use and can be set up in less than one hour. SolarAPP+ has issued more than 160,000 permits and saved building departments more than 150,000 staff hours.

SolarAPP is developing Virtual Inspections in partnership with the California Energy Commission, with technical guidance from building code experts, building officials, and current SolarAPP+ jurisdiction partners. Inspectors retain full authority over every inspection, including the option to require an in-person site inspection in accordance with the law.

"California jurisdictions have led the country in developing solutions that deliver better constituent experiences while continuing to protect consumers and their homes," said Matthew McAllister, CEO of the SolarAPP Foundation.“Our mandate is to provide technology to government partners that enables them to carry out their missions effectively, to save time, and to serve their constituents well. We are grateful to our piloting jurisdictions and proud to build these solutions with them.”

California jurisdictions interested in early access to Virtual Inspections can contact the SolarAPP Foundation at ....

About the SolarAPP Foundation

The SolarAPP Foundation is a nonprofit organization that develops solutions to help local governments streamline their permitting and inspection processes. The permitting solution, SolarAPP+, was originally developed by the U.S. Department of Energy's National Laboratory of the Rockies (NLR). SolarAPP+ instantly issues permits for code-compliant residential clean energy projects at no cost to local governments, serving 350+ jurisdictions across 20 states. Learn more at gosolarapp.org.

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