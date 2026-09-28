Ray's Auto Body, family-owned in Ogden since 1965, is expanding its facility to meet rising demand and better serve drivers across Northern Utah.

Ray's Auto Body (NASDAQ:RAB)

- Gary, Co-Owner of Ray's Auto Body Inc.

OGDEN, UT, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ray's Auto Body Expands Ogden Facility to Support Continued Growth

OGDEN, Utah - September 2026 - Ray's Auto Body Inc. is expanding its Ogden facility to support continued growth in customer demand across Northern Utah. The family-owned collision repair and paint facility has served the region since 1965.

The upgraded facility will increase repair capacity while improving the overall customer experience. The project reflects rising demand from drivers throughout Ogden and surrounding communities.

Now operated by the third generation of the founding family, the business has built its reputation on professional auto body repair in Ogden. Services include collision repair, frame straightening, PPG paint refinishing, computerized color matching, dent and scratch removal, and hail damage repair. Repairs are completed by I-CAR certified technicians, and every paint job carries a lifetime warranty. The team also works directly with all insurance providers to help simplify the repair process for customers.

The growth behind the expansion is rooted in lasting customer loyalty. Approximately 40 percent of the shop's business comes from returning customers. It serves drivers from Brigham City to Bountiful, including Perry, Willard, Roy, Clearfield, Layton, Kaysville, and Farmington.

The company's roots still trace back to the same Ogden corner where founder Ray Ellis first repaired vehicles in his family's garage. Today, that original space serves as the shop's detail bay.

A Message From the Owner

"This expansion reflects the trust our community has placed in us for generations. Growing our space allows us to welcome more customers and continue delivering the quality and care our neighbors expect, without ever losing the personal touch that has always set us apart," said Gary, co-owner of Ray's Auto Body Inc.

About Ray's Auto Body Inc.

Ray's Auto Body Inc. is a family-owned and operated collision repair shop in Ogden, Utah. Founded in 1965, the business is now led by the third generation of the founding family. Located at 684 S 1900 W, Ogden, UT 84404, the shop serves all makes and models. Services include collision repair, frame straightening, PPG paint refinishing, computerized color matching, dent and scratch removal, hail damage repair, paintless dent removal, and insurance claim assistance.

With I-CAR certified technicians, a lifetime warranty on paint, and a commitment to community-centered service, Ray's Auto Body remains trusted throughout Ogden and Northern Utah.

Gary Ellis

Ray's Auto Body

+1 (801) 731-3253

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Ray's Auto Body Expands Ogden Facility to Support Continued Growth News Provided By Advanced Digital Media Services September 28, 2026, 19:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, World & Regional



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