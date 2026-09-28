Fluoramics Introduces PFAS-Free Poly-U Thread Tape

Poly-U Thread Tape (PFAS-Free)

Fluoramics announces its newest product addition - a PFAS-free alternative to PTFE Tape.

LEWISTON, MN, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Fluoramics, a manufacturer of specialty lubricants, sealants, and high-performance industrial products, announced the introduction of Poly-UThread Tape, a polyurethane-based, PTFE- and PFAS-free alternative to traditional PTFE thread seal tape.For decades, PTFE thread tape has been widely used to seal threaded pipe connections. As industries increasingly seek alternatives to fluoropolymer-based materials, Poly-U provides professionals with another option for sealing threaded connections without the use of PTFE or PFAS.Made from durable polyether polyurethane, Poly-U is designed to combine strength and flexibility, allowing the tape to conform to threaded surfaces and create tight, leak-resistant connections. The tape is suitable for use with both metal and plastic fittings and is designed for a broad range of residential, commercial, industrial, and maintenance applications.Designed as an Alternative to PTFE Thread TapePoly-U was developed in response to demand for high-performance thread-sealing products that eliminate PTFE and PFAS while maintaining the performance characteristics professionals expect from thread seal tape.The polyurethane construction provides flexibility for conforming to threaded surfaces while maintaining the strength and durability needed for reliable sealing. Poly-U is also designed to provide water resistance and broad chemical compatibility.Poly-U gives professionals another material option when selecting a thread-sealing product. Fluoramics goal was to develop a tape that combines the flexibility and ease of installation expected from thread tape with a polyurethane material that is completely free of PTFE and PFAS.Broad Chemical and Gas CompatibilityPoly-U Thread Tape is designed for use with water, oxygen, gases, oils, and a broad range of chemicals and acids. Potential applications include systems involving:- Oxygen- Anhydrous ammonia- Antifreeze- Hydrogen peroxide- Mineral and motor oils- Acids- Natural gas- Nitrogen- Argon- Hydrogen- PropaneOther commonly used industrial fluids and gasesFor specific chemical compatibility requirements, users should consult the Poly-U technical data sheet and evaluate the product against the requirements of the intended application.Poly-U has also been oxygen-tested in accordance with ASTM G72 at 1,500 psi and 6,000 psi, supporting its use in demanding oxygen-service applications where an appropriate thread-sealing material is required.Designed for a Wide Range of ApplicationsPoly-U Thread Tape can be used to seal threaded connections in applications including:- Plumbing and piping- Air compressors- Compressed gas valves and tanks- Natural gas systems- Oxygen systems- Water and wastewater systems- Industrial equipment- Maintenance applications- Residential and commercial installationsThe tape is available in 1⁄4-inch, 1⁄2-inch, and 3⁄4-inch widths and is manufactured in the USA.Poly-U materials are compliant with FDA 175.105 and FDA 175.320 for applicable food-contact applications. The polyurethane material also meets USP Class VI and ISO 10993 standards. The product has a service temperature range of -30°C to +135°C (-22°F to +275°F).As with any sealing material, users should review application-specific requirements and applicable technical documentation before selecting Poly-U for a particular service.Patent-Recognized DesignPoly-U Thread Tape has received U.S. Patent No. 12,624,778 B1, recognizing the innovation behind its design.The product joins Fluoramics' portfolio of specialized thread-sealing products, giving customers additional options for selecting sealing materials based on factors such as temperature, chemical exposure, pressure, and material compatibility.For applications involving particularly demanding chemical or service conditions, Fluoramics also offers its LOX-8line of specialty thread sealants.Try Poly-UThread TapePoly-UThread Tape is a multi-purpose, polyurethane-based thread-sealing tape that is completely PTFE- and PFAS-free. Designed to be flexible, durable, and water-resistant, Poly-U provides a new option for sealing threaded connections across a wide range of residential, commercial, industrial, and maintenance applications.Professionals interested in evaluating Poly-U can contact Fluoramics to request a free sample (one sample per person).For more information about Poly-UThread Tape and Fluoramics' complete line of sealing products, visit Fluoramics.About FluoramicsFounded in 1967, Fluoramics develops specialty lubricants, sealants, corrosion-control products, and other high-performance solutions for industrial, commercial, and consumer applications.Based in Lewiston, Minnesota, Fluoramics has built its reputation on developing products for demanding applications and creating alternatives to conventional materials and solutions.For more information about Fluoramics and its products, visit Fluoramics.

Alayna Reps

Fluoramics, Inc.

+1 507-205-9216

email us here

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Fluoramics Introduces PFAS-Free Poly-U Thread Tape News Provided By Fluoramics, Inc. September 28, 2026, 19:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Chemical Industry, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing



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