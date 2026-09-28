MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Hemostemix to Attend Centurion One Capital's 4th Annual Bahamas Summit

September 28, 2026 2:45 PM EDT | Source: Centurion One Capital Corp.

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 28, 2026) - Hemostemix Inc. (TSXV: HEM) (OTCQB: HMTXF) (FSE: 2VF0) ("Hemostemix" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is presenting at the Centurion One Capital 4th Annual Bahamas Summit at Rosewood Baha Mar in Nassau, The Bahamas, October 19 to October 21, 2026.

The invitation-only summit brings together company executives, institutional investors and family offices for company presentations, panel discussions and one-on-one meetings. Hemostemix intends to discuss VesCellTM commercialization in The Bahamas on the foundation of VesCell's clinical evidence - 498 treatments, seven clinical studies and 11 peer reviewed publications.

The Bahamas clinical program

Hemostemix has applied under The Bahamas' Longevity and Regenerative Therapies Act (LARTA) for its first of many treatment protocols, a commercial Phase I basket clinical trial evaluating VesCellTM (ACP-01) in angina, vascular dementia, and pain.

"The Centurion One meeting in Nassau gives us an opportunity to introduce investors to the hospital where, and the physicians who, are partnering with Hemostemix," said Thomas Smeenk, President and CEO of Hemostemix. "This is a unique opportunity to connect our business to patient outcomes and the physicians and facilities where VesCell treatments are offered, Smeenk said.







A VesCell Treated Heart: Improved cardiac function from remodelling and increased contractility

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Remodelling means a change in the heart's size and shape. A badly weakened left ventricle can enlarge and retain a great deal of blood after each beat. Here, both its full volume and estimated leftover volume fell. Together with the higher ejection fraction, that pattern is consistent with favourable reverse remodelling. Contractility means the heart muscle's intrinsic ability to generate force. Expelling roughly 54 mL from a smaller chamber, versus 39 mL from a larger one, shows better pumping performance and is compatible with improved contraction.

A useful mental picture of VesCell's effects: before treatment, the left ventricle chamber was enlarged, held 296 mL of blood and expelled roughly 39 mL per heart beat (296 × 13.2%). Three months later, it held 268 mL but expelled roughly 54 mL per heart beat (268 × 20%). Ejection fraction improved from 13.2% to 20%, a relative 51% improvement. MRI imaging showed reduced scaring, and increased viable heart muscle performance.

About Hemostemix

Hemostemix is an autologous stem cell therapy platform company, founded in 2003. A winner of the World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer Award, the Company has developed, patented, and is commercializing VesCellTM an investigational autologous stem cell therapy. VesCellTM is derived from a patient's own blood and evaluated through structured clinical research. Hemostemix has completed seven clinical studies of 318 subjects and published its results in eleven peer reviewed publications. ACP-01 is safe, and appears clinically relevant as a treatment for peripheral arterial disease, chronic limb threatening ischemia, non ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy, ischemic cardiomyopathy, congestive heart failure, and angina. Hemostemix completed its Phase II clinical trial for chronic limb threatening ischemia and published its results in the Journal of Biomedical Research & Environmental Science. As compared to a five year mortality rate of 50% in the CLTI diabetes-based patient population, UBC and U of T reported to the 41st meeting of vascular surgeons: 0% mortality, cessation of pain, wound healing in 83% of patients followed for up to 4.5 years, as a midpoint result. For more information, please visit .

For further information, please contact: Thomas Smeenk, President and CEO, EM: ..., PH: 905-580-4170

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined under the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking information. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information in relation to, but is not limited to, commercialization of VesCell, financing, and attendance at the Centurion One Investment conference. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including the risk that the restatement process and adjustments may change, or that the non-brokered private placement may not close. This forward-looking information reflects the Company's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to Hemostemix and on assumptions Hemostemix believes are reasonable. These assumptions include, but are not limited to: the underlying value of Hemostemix and its Common Shares; the successful resolution of any litigation that Hemostemix is pursuing or defending (the "Litigation"), if any; the results of ACP-01 research, trials, studies and analyses, including the analysis being equivalent to or better than previous research, trials or studies; the receipt of all required regulatory approvals for research, trials or studies; the level of activity, market acceptance and market trends in the healthcare sector; the economy generally; consumer interest in Hemostemix services and products; competition and Hemostemix competitive advantages; and, obtaining satisfactory financing to fund Hemostemix operations including any research, trials or studies, and any Litigation. Forward-looking information is Subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Hemostemix to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: the ability of Hemostemix to complete clinical trials, complete a satisfactory analyses and file the results of such analyses to gain regulatory approval of a phase II or phase III clinical trial of ACP-01; potential litigation Hemostemix may face; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; general capital market conditions and market prices for securities; delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals; the actual results of future operations including the actual results of future research, trials or studies; competition; changes in legislation affecting Hemostemix the timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms; long-term capital requirements and future developments in Hemostemix's markets and the markets in which it expects to compete; lack of qualified, skilled labour or loss of key individuals; and risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic including various recommendations, orders and measures of governmental authorities to try to limit the pandemic, including travel restrictions, border closures, non-essential business closures service disruptions, quarantines, self-isolations, shelters-in-place and social distancing, disruptions to markets, disruptions to economic activity and financings, disruptions to supply chains and sales channels, and a deterioration of general economic conditions including a possible national or global recession or depression; the potential impact that the COVID-19 pandemic may have on Hemostemix which may include a decreased demand for the services that Hemostemix offers; and a deterioration of financial markets that could limit Hemostemix's ability to obtain external financing. A description of additional risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in Hemostemix disclosure documents on the SEDAR website at . Although Hemostemix has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of Hemostemix as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, it is Subject to change after such date. However, Hemostemix expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

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Source: Centurion One Capital Corp.