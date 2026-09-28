MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Metalore Announces Results of AGM and Provides JV Update

September 28, 2026 2:46 PM EDT | Source: Metalore Resources Limited

Simcoe, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 28, 2026) - Metalore Resources Limited (TSXV: MET) ("Metalore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its recent annual general meeting of shareholders ("AGM"), which was held on September 26, 2026.

A total of 1,292,708 common shares (72.83 % of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares as at the record date) were represented at the AGM. All the matters submitted to the shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's notice of meeting and information circular dated August 31, 2026, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the AGM. Shareholders approved setting the size of the Board to five directors as follows: Armen Chilian, Ashley Nadon, Timothy Cronkwright, Peter Cox and John McVicar. Following the AGM, the Board appointed Armen Chilian as President and Chief Executive Officer, and Ashley Nadon as Chief Financial Officer.

JV UPDATE: Equinox Gold Corp. (Greenstone Gold Mines) is currently exploring the Brookbank properties and expects results from recently completed Ambient Noise Tomography (ANT) surveys, and rock and soil sampling within the next few weeks. An initial 8,500-metre diamond drilling program is planned to follow.

At Metalore's AGM, shareholders and directors unanimously agreed not to participate in the current Joint Venture (JV) exploration of the Brookbank project. This decision allows Metalore to preserve its cash while retaining its Brookbank royalty interests: a 1.5% Net Smelter Return (NSR) on the Cherbourg-Foxear properties (which surround the main Brookbank gold deposit) and 1.0% NSR on the Walters-Leduc-Legault properties to the east, should JV expenditures dilute Metalore's ownership percentage in either project area to 10% or less.

About Metalore Resources Limited

Metalore has produced natural gas from its Southwestern Ontario operations since 1964. Revenues generated from natural gas sales have enabled the Company to explore Northwestern Ontario for gold, copper, zinc, lithium, PGE's and diamonds without dilution to its share structure (currently 1,775,035 shares outstanding). The Company holds a 1.0% net smelter return royalty on the main Brookbank gold deposit and has a joint venture agreement with Equinox Gold (Greenstone Gold Mines) to explore the surrounding Brookbank gold properties, Thunder Bay mining district.

For further information contact:

Armen Chilian P.Geo. President /CEO

(519) 428 - 2464

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.







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Source: Metalore Resources Limited