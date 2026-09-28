MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) BlockchainK2 Corp. Announces Appointment of Michael Forstl as Chief Executive Officer and Board Update

September 28, 2026 3:15 PM EDT | Source: BlockchainK2, Corp

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 28, 2026) - BlockchainK2 Corp. (TSXV: BITK) (OTCQB: BIDCF) (FSE: KRL2) (the "Company" or "BlockchainK2") is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Forstl as Chief Executive Officer, effective October 1, 2026. Mr. Forstl succeeds Sergei Stetsenko, who will step down as Chief Executive Officer and continue to serve as Executive Chairman and as a director of the Company. The appointment of Mr. Forstl remains subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Mr. Forstl brings more than three decades of experience in institutional distribution, product development and digital-asset investing, with senior roles at Exos Financial, Morgan Creek Capital Management, ING Investment Management and Nuveen Investments. He also has extensive regulatory and operating leadership experience, having served as Chief Executive Officer of Morgan Creek Capital Distributors, a FINRA-registered broker-dealer, and as Chief Compliance Officer of both Exos Securities, a FINRA-registered broker-dealer, and Exos Asset Management, an SEC-registered investment adviser. His appointment marks the next stage in BlockchainK2's strategy of building its blockchain and digital-asset businesses around institutional market participants, including asset managers, financial institutions and distribution partners.

About Michael Forstl

Mr. Forstl most recently served as Head of Distribution at Exos Financial, a technology-driven boutique investment bank, and as Chief Compliance Officer of Exos Securities and Exos Asset Management. At Exos, he led the firm's digital-asset and sustainable innovation initiatives, working closely with investment managers, financial institutions and other market participants. He also hosted the Exos on Innovation webinar series, which introduced institutional investors to emerging companies across fintech, AI and other innovative sectors.

Before Exos, Mr. Forstl led distribution and product development at Morgan Creek Capital Management and served as Chief Executive Officer of Morgan Creek Capital Distributors, the firm's affiliated broker-dealer. He played a key role in establishing Morgan Creek as a leader in digital-asset venture investing.

Earlier, Mr. Forstl founded Strategic Intro, a consultancy advising financial institutions including UBS and BNY Mellon on product launches and distribution. He previously led independent broker-dealer and registered investment adviser (RIA) distribution at ING Investment Management and spent 20 years in distribution and product-development leadership roles at Nuveen Investments, following earlier positions at Security Pacific Merchant Bank, Van Kampen and Dean Witter.

Mr. Forstl holds a BA in Economics from the University of Georgia and is a graduate of the Securities Industry Institute at the Wharton School. He holds the Certified Investment Management Analyst (CIMA®) designation, earned through the Investments & Wealth Institute in conjunction with the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He is a member of the Blockchain Association and holds FINRA Series 7, 24 and 65 licenses.

Management Commentary

"I am pleased to welcome Michael to BlockchainK2 as Chief Executive Officer," said Sergei Stetsenko, Executive Chairman of BlockchainK2. "Michael has spent his career building distribution for investment products at some of the industry's most respected firms, and he helped put Morgan Creek at the forefront of digital-asset venture investing. His experience leading a broker-dealer and overseeing compliance at regulated firms will be especially valuable as regulatory frameworks for digital assets continue to develop. That combination of institutional relationships, regulatory expertise and early conviction in digital assets is exactly what BlockchainK2 needs as we pursue opportunities in the institutional digital-asset market."

"I am excited to join BlockchainK2 at an important stage in the Company's development," said Mr. Forstl. "Institutional investors are moving from curiosity to real allocation in digital assets, and they need credible partners and infrastructure to do it. BlockchainK2 has built a solid foundation in blockchain and digital-asset technology, and I look forward to working with the Board, management and our strategic partners to execute on that opportunity and build long-term value for shareholders."

Board Update

The Company also announces that Dr. Steven Sangha has resigned as a director of BlockchainK2, effective September 28, 2026. Dr. Sangha will remain a key advisor to the Company. Dr. Sangha's resignation is not the result of any disagreement with the Company regarding its operations, policies or practices. In connection with his resignation, Dr. Sangha has surrendered 700,000 incentive stock options, exercisable at $0.77 per share, to the Company for cancellation. The Board thanks Dr. Sangha for his service and contributions to BlockchainK2 and wishes him success in his future endeavours.

About BlockchainK2 Corp.

BlockchainK2 Corp. is a technology and investment company focused on opportunities within the blockchain and digital-asset ecosystem. Through its subsidiaries, investments and strategic relationships, the Company seeks to participate in the development of blockchain-enabled financial infrastructure and digital-asset businesses.

Additional information is available at .

For further information, please contact:

Sergei Stetsenko, Executive Chairman

... | 604-630-8746

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the effective date of Mr. Forstl's appointment, the expected acceptance of that appointment by the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company's intention to appoint an additional director, Dr. Sangha's ongoing advisory role, the Company's business strategy, and its plans to pursue opportunities in the institutional digital-asset market. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, without limitation, the timing or receipt of TSX Venture Exchange acceptance of Mr. Forstl's appointment, the Company's ability to identify and appoint a qualified additional director on a timely basis, market conditions, regulatory developments affecting digital assets, and the Company's ability to execute its business plan. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.







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Source: BlockchainK2, Corp