China-Malaysia Ties Reach New Heights After Three Major Elevations - Outgoing Ambassador

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

By Rohani Mohd Ibrahim

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 (NNN) -- China-Malaysia relations have undergone three major elevations over the past five years, culminating in a high-level strategic community with a shared future, outgoing Chinese Ambassador to Malaysia Ouyang Yujing said.

He said bilateral ties had progressed from a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to a China-Malaysia community with a shared future, before being further elevated to their current status.

“These three monumental strides have brought China-Malaysia relations to a new level and opened up broader prospects for cooperation between our two countries,” he said at a reception marking the 77th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China and the conclusion of his five-year tenure in Malaysia.

Ouyang said Chinese President Xi Jinping's state visit to Malaysia in April marked another milestone in bilateral ties, ushering in what he described as a new“Golden 50 Years” for China-Malaysia relations.

“The visit has driven bilateral relations into their best period in history and provided important strategic guidance for the future development of China-Malaysia ties,” he said.

He said the momentum had continued through high-level exchanges, including Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim's recent visit to China.

“His Excellency's meeting with Premier Li Qiang yielded important new consensus for deepening win-win cooperation between our two countries,” Ouyang said.

Minister of International Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani was the guest of honour at the event, representing the Malaysian government.

Also present were Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul, Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook and Bernama's chief executive officer Datin Paduka Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin.

Turning to economic cooperation, Ouyang said growing trade and investment ties remained a source of inspiration to him, with bilateral trade rising from US$131.16 billion in 2020 to nearly US$200 billion in 2025.

China has remained Malaysia's largest trading partner for 17 consecutive years and continues to be a major source of foreign investment, he said.

Ouyang also highlighted progress on the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL), which is now more than 95 per cent complete and targeted for completion by the end of this year.

He said the“Two Countries, Twin Parks” initiative continued to support businesses in both countries, while Malaysia's second 5G network, supported by Chinese technological expertise, was expanding connectivity nationwide.

Cooperation in emerging technologies, including semiconductors, artificial intelligence (AI), data centres and electric vehicles (EVs), was also contributing to the economic transformation and upgrading of both countries, he said.

“China and Malaysia are far more than traditional trade partners. We are pioneering a vanguard model for regional cooperation in new quality productive forces,” Ouyang said.

--BERNAMA