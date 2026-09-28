Kristyn Gorton

I have published extensively on film and television, particularly on feminist media studies, emotion and affect, British television history, and discourses on care in contemporary culture. My most recent publication is Remembering British Television: Audience, Archive and Industry (BFI/Bloomsbury, 2019) with Professor Joanne Garde-Hansen, and I'm currently writing a monograph on Sally Wainwright for Manchester University Press with Professor Beth Johnson.

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