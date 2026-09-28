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Kristyn Gorton

Kristyn Gorton


2026-09-28 03:13:15
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Professor of Film and Television, University of Leeds
Profile Articles

I have published extensively on film and television, particularly on feminist media studies, emotion and affect, British television history, and discourses on care in contemporary culture. My most recent publication is
Remembering British Television: Audience, Archive and Industry (BFI/Bloomsbury, 2019) with Professor Joanne Garde-Hansen, and I'm currently writing a monograph on Sally Wainwright for Manchester University Press with Professor Beth Johnson.

Experience
  • –present Professor of Film and Television, University of Leeds
Education
  • University of Edinburgh, PhD

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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