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David Wehrheim
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
- Associate Professor of Strategic Management, IESE Business School (Universidad de Navarra)
- –present Associate Professor of Strategic Management, IESE Business School (Universidad de Navarra)
- 2017 Universidad Carlos III de Madrid, Ph.D. in Business and Finance
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