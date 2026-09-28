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David Wehrheim

David Wehrheim


2026-09-28 03:13:14
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Associate Professor of Strategic Management, IESE Business School (Universidad de Navarra)
Profile Articles No information Experience
  • –present Associate Professor of Strategic Management, IESE Business School (Universidad de Navarra)
Education
  • 2017 Universidad Carlos III de Madrid, Ph.D. in Business and Finance

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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