Why The UK's Support For Saudi Arabia Also Signals A Reset Of Relations With Donald Trump

MENAFN - The Conversation) Tensions in the Middle East have escalated in 2026, with the attacks by the US and Israel against Iran. Renewed attacks by Saudi Arabia against the Houthi rebels in Yemen dialled up hostilities even further. Through attacks on global shipping, this small group has had a strategic impact far greater than its size and capability. Now, the UK has stepped in with an offer of support to its Saudi allies.

It is vital for the world economy that the strait in question, Bab al-Mandab, remains passable to ships, as vessels must pass through it to reach the Suez canal. More than that though, it is also part of a wider Middle Eastern power struggle between Saudi Arabia and Iran for control of the region.

The Saudi military has attacked targets in Yemen to reduce the power and influence of the Houthis and attempt to restore a degree of stability. For now, Yemen remains without a stable government. This power struggle has led the Iranian regime in Tehran to provide continuous and increasing military and political support to the Houthis.

The most recent attempt to influence this delicate and precarious struggle has seen the Saudi government authorise renewed attacks against the Houthis, who are increasingly attempting to prevent cargo vessels passing through the strait.

Saudi Arabia has said it was compelled into this military action to defend its interests against renewed attacks by the Houthis. The Bab al-Mandab Strait and the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran closed after the start of the US/Israeli campaign, are two of the most important sea passages in the Middle East. This has the potential to give Iran immense influence and leverage over the world economy, which it has been exploiting to tremendous effect.

In order to support Saudi Arabia, the UK announced it would be providing its major Middle Eastern ally in the region with a Voyager air-to-air refuelling aircraft.

What this means for hostilities

Air-to-air refuelling extends the flying time of military aircraft by providing them with additional fuel while they're still in the air. This agreement has come, officially, at the request of Riyadh but in truth it is surprising, given Saudi air capabilities. Currently it has a fleet of six air-to-air refuelling tankers, and so the addition of a similar UK asset adds only limited capability.

Any increase in this so-called“non-kinetic military capability”, even for a limited period as announced by the UK government, will nonetheless leave Saudi Arabia better able to attack both pre-planned targets and targets of opportunity.

While the military significance of this move by the UK may be limited, the political significance is far greater. First, it's notable that this announcement was made while Prime Minister Andy Burnham was on his way to the US to give a speech to the UN general assembly.

Before the speech, Burnham had his first face-to-face meeting with the US president, Donald Trump. This was clearly an announcement designed in the UK for consumption in Washington, Riyadh and Tehran.

Announcing this increased support to Saudi Arabia signals a step change in the strategic outlook of the Burnham government as compared to that of Keir Starmer – greater action in the Middle East is a way of resetting regional relations as well as building a stronger relationship with Trump.

Despite a reluctance to provide direct military support to US attacks against Iran, this move does suggest that Burnham is content for the UK be a more active player, particularly in the Middle East. It sends overt political signals to Washington to go along with this new approach to transatlantic relations.

The move also demonstrates to Trump that, while the UK is unwilling to take part in active kinetic operations, such as direct air strikes on areas under Houthi control, it is willing to provide support to an important regional ally.

This is a clear statement to Washington that the UK is beginning to take its own defence more seriously. It also signals to Trump that Burnham is more willing to support the defence of UK allies. This may potentially be an attempt to deflect some of the criticism from the White House about European Nato partners not funding their own security and defence sufficiently.

It is also a significant diplomatic signal to Riyadh. Saudi Arabia is a significant source of export dollars for the UK. It has long been a key customer for UK military equipment – a relationship that the UK will be seeking to reinforce. After all, it is competing with the allies and adversaries alike for scarce foreign orders that will reduce the piece price of military equipment and extend production and maintenance runs. In the meantime, the offer of military support signals to Riyadh that the UK remains a steadfast ally to Saudi Arabia.