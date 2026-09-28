Chloe S. Gordon

I'm an academic whose research spans education, psychology and media studies. I develop and evaluate approaches that support young people to flourish in a digital world. I work closely with schools, policymakers and community organisations to conduct research on media literacy, digital flourishing, and respectful relationships.

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