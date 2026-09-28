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Chloe S. Gordon

Chloe S. Gordon


2026-09-28 03:13:13
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Senior Research Fellow, Institute for Positive Psychology and Education, Australian Catholic University
Profile Articles

I'm an academic whose research spans education, psychology and media studies. I develop and evaluate approaches that support young people to flourish in a digital world. I work closely with schools, policymakers and community organisations to conduct research on media literacy, digital flourishing, and respectful relationships.

Experience
  • 2025–present Senior Research Fellow, Australian Catholic University
  • 2022–2024 Research Fellow, Australian Catholic University
  • 2018–2021 Research Associate, Australian Catholic University
Education
  • 2017 University of Wollongong, Doctor of Philosophy
  • 2012 University of Wollongong, Bachelor of Education (Honours Class 1), University Medal

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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