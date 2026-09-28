The Invisible Performance Of 'Masking' ADHD Symptoms Is Exhausting

MENAFN - The Conversation) Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is often discussed in terms of visible traits: fidgeting, distractibility, forgetfulness or restlessness. But those are just the traits we can see.

ADHD is a complex developmental condition rooted in the brain's motivational, attention and executive-function systems. And much of what looks like“disruptive behaviour” from the outside is often evidence of profound, ongoing internal struggle.

Because the brain's attention and motivational systems function differently, many people with ADHD struggle to filter out background noise, prioritize routine tasks and put the brakes on sudden impulses. While this can cause real challenges with executive functioning like initiating tasks, staying organized and managing one's time, it also brings remarkable strengths.

When an individual with ADHD finds a task they are genuinely connected to, they can focus for long periods and bring out-of-the-box creativity and high-energy problem-solving to it.

ADHD is a neurotype that requires accommodations, including a better study environment, flexible workplace hours and understanding from loved ones. Research suggests that, for many who live with these challenges, the struggle is far more complex and profoundly internal.

It is also a struggle of performance. It can mean maintaining a constant state of“masking” that can be just as debilitating as the symptoms themselves, if not more so. Think of masking not as choosing to be polite or make a good impression, but as a survival strategy. It's what people do when they fear being judged, misunderstood or discriminated against.

My research with my colleagues illuminates this often invisible struggle faced by many adults diagnosed with ADHD: the exhausting requirement to engage in masking. This process involves sustained, intense mental performance that can lead to deep emotional burnout and feelings of chronic isolation.

The vast majority of adults with ADHD who participated in our online study - over 90 per cent - reported that they mask their symptoms in social situations. This masking doesn't happen only at school or in professional settings; it also happens on public transit, with family and even when they are alone. It becomes a constant state of being.

What is camouflaging?

Social camouflage refers to the conscious, laborious attempts an individual makes to monitor, control and alter their natural behaviours, thoughts and emotional responses to fit into perceived social norms and appear“neurotypical.”

Masking is an attempt to achieve basic acceptance, belonging and emotional safety. It's a shield built against a world that doesn't understand neurodiversity.

For adults with ADHD, who often experience differences in executive function and emotional regulation, along with attentional lapses (such as tangential thought or impulsivity), this camouflage requires a massive reallocation of cognitive resources simply to keep up appearances.

The individual must continuously self-monitor:“Am I too loud? Did I just interrupt someone inappropriately?” This constant internal policing acts like running two parallel streams of consciousness, one for genuine existence and one for curated performance. Researchers have likened this to a duck gliding smoothly on the surface while paddling frantically underwater.

For many people, masking is their safety measure. They describe it as“walls being built around them.” It is an act of self-protection designed to minimize the risk of mistreatment or discrimination.

One adult with ADHD in our study said:

The high toll of masking

This constant effort of performance comes at a steep cost, including mental exhaustion, physical pain and damaged relationships.

Our study details the immense cognitive cost associated with masking. Unlike simple social anxiety, camouflaging involves active behavioural suppression. Every interaction becomes an exhausting exercise in management: suppressing natural enthusiasm, pausing impulsive remarks and actively mimicking behaviours learned from observing others.

This sustained effort, for many, leads to measurable psychological distress. The consequences may include:

Chronic exhaustion (burnout): Because social interaction becomes a depleting task rather than an engaging experience, individuals often report profound fatigue following even relatively minor social events.

Increased anxiety: The underlying fear of“being found out,” of having the mask drop and their true ADHD-related behaviours becoming visible, creates pervasive and heightened anxiety levels.

Identity confusion: By spending so much time performing a role that is not authentic, adults with ADHD can develop a fragmented sense of self. They may struggle to identify what they genuinely want or what reactions feel like without the external pressures of masking.

There is also a physical toll. The strategies people use, such as clenching their jaws, suppressing urges until they feel pain or biting their tongues, are evidence of real self-inflicted harm.

This masking can interfere with relationships, connection and overall mental stability. It creates a cycle in which the struggle itself becomes another source of distress.

Read more: ADHD in adults is challenging but highly treatable – a clinical psychologist explains

Implications for understanding ADHD

The study's findings challenge common misconceptions about ADHD symptoms. The research suggests that struggles with focus or emotional regulation are symptoms of a system under immense stress and strain from constant self-suppression.

Support systems, like families, workplaces or academic environments, need a shift in perspective. They need to understand the difficulties as signs of extreme effort, rather than failures of will.

We cannot ask individuals to stop masking. Instead, we need environments - schools, workplaces and communities - that are built on understanding and acceptance.

Systems need to make accommodations. This means recognizing ADHD in professional settings and creating low-stakes, predictable environments. The most compassionate response is to create and advocate for environments that reduce the pressure to perform.

We need education to shift the narrative away from deficit models - from focusing on what people can't do, to strength-based models that recognize the unique way a neurodivergent brain processes information.

We need to create cultures where being different is not viewed as a threat, but simply seen as part of the human experience.