Brian Fitzpatrick

Professor of Law, Vanderbilt University

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I am the Milton R. Underwood Chair in Free Enterprise and a Professor of Law at Vanderbilt, where my research focuses on class action litigation, federal courts, judicial selection, and constitutional law. I joined Vanderbilt's law faculty in 2007 after clerking for Justice Antonin Scalia on the U.S. Supreme Court and practicing commercial and appellate litigation at Sidley Austin in Washington, D.C. I also served as Special Counsel for Supreme Court Nominations to U.S. Senator John Cornyn. Before earning my law degree, I graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor's of science in chemical engineering from the University of Notre Dame.

–present Professor of Law, Vanderbilt University

2000 Harvard Law School, J.D.

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