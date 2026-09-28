Kallas: Europe Must Rearm Faster To Hit 2030 Target

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas stressed during a press conference on Monday that in order to reach its 2030 target, Europe must be quicker and more effective in rearming itself.

"Europe needs decisive change in the scale and pace of defense investment, capability development, innovation and industrial capacity," she noted.

Meanwhile, talking about Ukraine, she shared that the member states agreed on a €6.6 billion European peace facility fund. Kallas mentioned that while missile agreements are in place, the production of the weapon takes time. She called on the EU member states to supply Ukraine with missiles from their own stockpiles "in exchange for later replacements, financed by Ukraine support loans."