Farage: IRGC Sending Operatives On Migrant Boats

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Reform UK Leader Nigel Farage claimed on Sunday that he received intelligence information that Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) is sending its operatives to the United Kingdom via immigrant boats.

Farage reacted to the RAF Fairford air base terror plot on X, praising United States President Donald Trump for being wary of the terror threats posed by the IRGC through immigration. "We were allowing people to come in who may well end up killing many of our own people," he said in a video message.

Farage accused the Labour Party of caring more about international opinion and the decisions of international courts than national security, claiming that there has never been a government in the UK that cared less for the security of its citizens.