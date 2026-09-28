Ukrainian Forces Show Liberation Of Karpivka On Lyman Axis

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The State Border Guard Service announced this on Facebook and published a video, according to Ukrinform.

"On the Lyman axis, we are liberating Ukrainian villages from the occupiers. Side by side with the 3rd Assault Brigade, servicemen of the Silver Three unit drove the enemy out of Ukrainian settlements during Operation Vivaldi," the post said.

The State Border Guard Service noted that behind this brief footage are heavy battles, sleepless nights, coordinated work and the courage of Ukrainian soldiers.

"And only a few simple words, spoken where they carry the greatest weight: 'Karpivka. We are taking back what is ours.' Step by step. Meter by meter. Ukrainian land is being cleared of Russian occupiers," the State Border Guard Service said.

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Earlier reports said that the Third Army Corps completed the third season of Operation Vivaldi, liberating Nove, Ridkodub and Katerynivka and restoring control over Karpivka and Novomykhailivka. During the offensive operations, the corps regained control of 176 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory.

Photo: Video screenshot