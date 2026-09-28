Russian Strike On Dobrobut Medical Center In Kyiv Injures Seven People

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The medical center reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

"Today, the enemy struck our medical center on Antonovych Street for the second time. Most importantly, all staff and visitors are, thankfully, alive. Currently, seven people have been injured, six of whom are Dobrobut employees. All available teams from our 'emergency' department quickly arrived at the scene and provided the necessary medical care; several people were transported to the emergency rooms within our network,” the statement reads.

It is reported that the upper floors, where the Dobrobut Academy is located, are damaged and on fire, as are the first floors, where the fire has spread to the clinic's premises.

In addition, the blast wave shattered windows on the first through third floors facing the inner courtyard, and medical equipment was also damaged. Firefighters and the State Emergency Service are on the scene.

Strike on science academy in: Ex-NSDC Secretary Horbulin injured, his aide killed

The medical center reported that it is suspending operations for the next few days to assess the extent of the damage. The rest of Dobrobut's medical centers continue to operate.

As reported by Ukrinform, a Russian drone struck the building of the National Academy of Sciences in central Kyiv.

Photo: State Emergency Service