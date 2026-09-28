Russian Strike On Kharkiv Injures 43 People And Damages 46 Buildings

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“The number of casualties has risen to 43 people, including 11 children,” the office stated.

According to a Telegram post by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, the attack partially destroyed the high-rise building, shattered balconies and interior walls, and shattered windows in 46 buildings.

“More than 100 volunteers have come together to provide immediate on-site assistance. Together with units of the State Emergency Service and municipal services, they have joined the emergency response and recovery efforts,” Syniehubov said.

Volunteer rapid-response teams provided psychological and humanitarian support to those affected, distributed 150 kits containing essential non-food items to families, and have already sealed over 600 openings left by shattered windows.

Injury toll from overnight Russian attack onrises to 24

According to the Kharkiv City Council, as of 4:00 p.m., 85% of the damaged window openings have already been sealed.

As reported by Ukrinform, Kharkiv suffered a double strike in the Saltivsky district. Thirty-five people were reported injured, including 10 children. None of the injured are in critical condition.