Rescue Workers Contain Fire At National Academy Of Sciences Of Ukraine In Kyiv Following Russian Attack
“Emergency responders contained a fire in a building of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine in the Shevchenkivskyi district, where one person died and six others were injured,” the statement said.
The State Emergency Service added that three people were injured in the Holosiivskyi district as a result of a Russian attack on a medical center. The roof of a nearby four-story residential building was also on fire at the site of the strike. During a search operation, firefighters rescued a woman living in the building. In addition, rescue workers extinguished the fire.Read also: Russian attacks on Kyiv: 19 people injured since start of day, woman killed
As reported by Ukrinform, 19 people were injured and one woman was killed in Kyiv on September 28 as a result of Russian attacks.
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