Rescue Workers Contain Fire At National Academy Of Sciences Of Ukraine In Kyiv Following Russian Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

“Emergency responders contained a fire in a building of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine in the Shevchenkivskyi district, where one person died and six others were injured,” the statement said.

The State Emergency Service added that three people were injured in the Holosiivskyi district as a result of a Russian attack on a medical center. The roof of a nearby four-story residential building was also on fire at the site of the strike. During a search operation, firefighters rescued a woman living in the building. In addition, rescue workers extinguished the fire.

Russian attacks on: 19 people injured since start of day, woman killed

As reported by Ukrinform, 19 people were injured and one woman was killed in Kyiv on September 28 as a result of Russian attacks.