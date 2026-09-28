Air Defense Forces Shoot Down 86 Of 124 Russian Drones Over Ukraine During Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Air Force Command reported this on Facebook.

“Throughout the day on September 28 (from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.), the enemy attacked Ukraine with 124 strike UAVs (86 of which were jet-powered), 'Gerbara,' 'Banderole'/'Dan-T,' and other types of drones. The main target of the attack was the Kyiv region,” the statement reads.

According to preliminary data, air defense forces shot down or neutralized 86 UAVs (49 of which were jet-powered) during the specified period.

Enemy airstrikes were recorded at 27 locations, and debris from downed drones was found at four locations.

Russian strike on Dobrobut medical center ininjures seven people

As of 6:30 p.m., several attack drones are observed in the airspace.

As reported by Ukrinform, in Kyiv, employees of the State Emergency Service contained a fir in the building of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, which broke out as a result of an attack by the Russian Federation.