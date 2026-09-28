Russian Drone Strikes Few Hundred Meters From Ukrainian-Polish Border

MENAFN - UkrinForm) A source familiar with the situation told Ukrinform about this.

It is reported that the Russian attack drone did indeed strike near the border, a few hundred meters away, but the“Yahodyn” border crossing itself was not damaged.

According to Roman Romaniuk, head of the Volyn Regional State Administration, the strike occurred near the border with the Republic of Poland in the village of Starovoytove (Yahodyn) border crossing point), Kovel District.

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“The shock wave damaged the checkpoint building at the entrance to the terminal. No reports of injuries or fatalities have been received,” Romaniuk noted.

As previously reported, on the night of September 13 in Volyn, a Russian attack damaged a gas station near the“Yahodyn border crossing on the border with Poland, as well as a locomotive near the border with Poland.

Photo: com