Russian Attack Sparks Fires At Farm And Five-Story Building In Kyiv Region's Bucha District, Injuring One Person

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Kyiv Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram.

Rescue workers from the State Emergency Service are on the scene and are extinguishing the fires. The extent and scope of the damage to the residential building are currently being assessed.

Emergency services continue to work and document the aftermath of the attack.

A man was injured as a result of the Russian attack, according to Timur Tkachenk, head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration.

“A man was injured in the Bucha district. He sustained shrapnel wounds to his lower limbs and torso,” the statement reads.

Russian strike on Dobrobut medical center ininjures seven people

Medical personnel are providing the necessary assistance.

As reported by Ukrinform, a warehouse building was damaged in the Brovary district of the Kyiv region as a result of a Russian attack; a slight excess of ammonia concentration was recorded in the area of the fire.

Photo: State Emergency Service