Injury Toll After Russian Strikes Zaporizhzhia Rises To 33

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegram by Mykhailo Semikin, acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

"Information has been received about one more injured person. The total number is now 33," he said.

Earlier, Semikin reported that the number of wounded had risen to 32.

Russian attacks in Dnipropetrovsk region kill six people and injure 28 in one day

As Ukrinform reported, Russian forces attacked an industrial facility in Zaporizhzhia. At that time, 30 casualties had been reported.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine