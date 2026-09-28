Injury Toll After Russian Strikes Zaporizhzhia Rises To 33
"Information has been received about one more injured person. The total number is now 33," he said.
Earlier, Semikin reported that the number of wounded had risen to 32.Read also: Russian attacks in Dnipropetrovsk region kill six people and injure 28 in one day
As Ukrinform reported, Russian forces attacked an industrial facility in Zaporizhzhia. At that time, 30 casualties had been reported.
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
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