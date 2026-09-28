Debris From Enemy UAV Fell In Courtyard Of Residential Building In Kyiv's Desnianskyi District
"In the Desnianskyi district, debris fell in the courtyard of a residential building," the statement said.
The Kyiv City Military Administration clarified that, according to preliminary information, there was no damage or injuries.Read also: Russian attacks in Dnipropetrovsk region kill six people and injure 28 in one day
As Ukrinform reported, in Kyiv's Obolonskyi district, a strike hit a non-residential building. At another location, a warehouse building caught fire.
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