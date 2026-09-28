Debris From Enemy UAV Fell In Courtyard Of Residential Building In Kyiv's Desnianskyi District

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported this on Telegram.

"In the Desnianskyi district, debris fell in the courtyard of a residential building," the statement said.

The Kyiv City Military Administration clarified that, according to preliminary information, there was no damage or injuries.

Russian attacks in Dnipropetrovsk region kill six people and injure 28 in one day

As Ukrinform reported, in Kyiv's Obolonskyi district, a strike hit a non-residential building. At another location, a warehouse building caught fire.