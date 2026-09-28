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Debris From Enemy UAV Fell In Courtyard Of Residential Building In Kyiv's Desnianskyi District

Debris From Enemy UAV Fell In Courtyard Of Residential Building In Kyiv's Desnianskyi District


2026-09-28 03:10:51
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported this on Telegram.

"In the Desnianskyi district, debris fell in the courtyard of a residential building," the statement said.

The Kyiv City Military Administration clarified that, according to preliminary information, there was no damage or injuries.

Read also: Russian attacks in Dnipropetrovsk region kill six people and injure 28 in one day

As Ukrinform reported, in Kyiv's Obolonskyi district, a strike hit a non-residential building. At another location, a warehouse building caught fire.

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