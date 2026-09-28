Hassan Tours Tafileh, Directs Upgrades To Services, Investment Projects

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Prime Minister Jafar Hassan on Monday toured Tafileh Governorate, inspecting infrastructure, public services and development and investment projects, and directing officials to address a range of local needs.

During a visit to the Qadisiyah Youth Centre for Young Men and Women in Buseira District, Hassan stressed the importance of expanding sports, educational and vocational programmes in the governorates, according to a government statement.

He directed officials to equip the centre with a computer laboratory, upgrade its facilities and build a sports field.

Hassan also visited the Classic Fashion Apparel Industry factory in Rashadiyya, praising its operations and exports and reaffirming government support for investments that generate employment.

Established in 2017 with a capital of JD3 million, the factory has 18 branches nationwide and exports to international markets, including the United States. It employs nearly 400 Jordanians, including 13 people with disabilities, and provides an on-site nursery for 50 children, a medical clinic, transportation allowances and daily meals.

At the Gharandal Primary Healthcare Centre, which serves nearly 10,000 patients annually, Hassan directed officials to expand medical services and nursing staff and rehabilitate the facility.

He also instructed the Ministry of Health to assess the needs of Tafileh Military Hospital and take the necessary measures to improve healthcare services across the governorate.

In the education sector, Hassan ordered the comprehensive rehabilitation and expansion of Gharandal Primary School, including the construction of a playground and dedicated facilities for primary and kindergarten students.

He also directed the Ministry of Education and Human Resources Development to immediately address the needs of students and teachers at Saad Ibn Abi Waqqas Primary School for Boys in Qadisiyah.

At Tafileh Industrial City, Hassan visited Sigma Cables and met with investors, reaffirming government incentives for industrial investments in southern governorates.

The company generated nearly JD5 million in exports to Arab markets in 2025 and currently employs 50 people, including three people with disabilities.

To promote therapeutic tourism, Hassan directed the Royal Society for the Conservation of Nature to secure funding for the comprehensive redevelopment and upgrading of Afra Hot Springs in Qasabat Tafileh District, along with international marketing efforts.

He also instructed the Ministry of Social Development to support the Tafileh Care and Rehabilitation Centre in expanding its community services.

The government also announced the settlement of delayed overtime payments owed to Tafileh Municipality employees.