Saudi Arabia Slams Israeli Violations At Al-Aqsa Mosque

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 28 (Petra) - Saudi Arabia on Monday over continuous provocations by Israeli officials and extremist settlers at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs denounced the violations against the holy site's religious and historical status, labeling them a breach of international law and an "insult" to Muslims worldwide.

The Ministry condemned Israeli statements suggesting plans to annex territories in southern Lebanon and areas extending to the "Yellow Line" inside the Gaza Strip, rejecting any Israeli expansionist ambitions.

Saudi Arabia reiterated its support for the Palestinian people's right to establish an independent state based on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

//Petra// HA