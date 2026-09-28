Jordan Denounces Attack On Pakistani Security Checkpoint

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 28 (Petra) - The Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs on Monday decried the attack targeting a security checkpoint in the Dera Ismail Khan district of Pakistan.

Ministry Spokesperson Fuad Majali stated Jordan's solidarity with Pakistan, voicing the Kingdom's rejection of all forms of violence undermining security and stability.

Majali offered Jordan's condolences to the victims' families, the Pakistani government, and its people, wishing a speedy recovery to those injured in the attack.

//Petra// HA