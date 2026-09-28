Army Chief Pledges Continued Modernization Of Royal Artillery Corps

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 28 (Petra) -- Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Majdi Al Harasis reaffirmed on Monday that the General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces–Arab Army (JAF) is committed to advancing development plans that boost the capabilities of the Royal Artillery Corps, ensuring the highest level of readiness to safeguard national security and stability.

Al Harasis made the statements during an inspection visit to the Royal Artillery Corps Command, where he was received by the corps commander alongside senior army officers.

During the visit, Al Harasis received a briefing detailing the duties assigned to artillery units, ongoing training programs, and the corps' role in supporting other military branches.

Al Harasis underscored the importance of operational skills and modern training systems to guarantee efficient mission execution under various operational conditions.

At the end of his visit, Al Harasis signed the guestbook, commending the Royal Artillery Corps personnel for their high morale, professionalism, and operational readiness.

//Petra// AF