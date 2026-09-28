Obesity Pipeline 2026: Key Companies, MOA, ROA, And Clinical Trials Evaluation By Delveinsight Merck, Alizyme, Bayer, Glaxosmithkline, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Currax Pharma, F. Hoffmann-La Roche
The Obesity Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.
“Obesity Pipeline Insight, 2026" report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Obesity Market.
Get a Free Sample PDF Report to know more about Obesity Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment-
Some of the key takeaways from the Obesity Pipeline Report:
Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Obesity treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years.
Obesity companies working in the treatment market are Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Boehringer Ingelhium, D&D Pharmatech, ProQR Therapeutics, Nano Precision Medical, Bukwang Pharmaceutical, Caliway Biopharmaceutics, Yuhan, Terns Pharmaceuticals, BioRestorative Therapies, SCOHIA PHARMA, Click Therapeutics, Hanmi Pharmaceuticals, Novo Nordisk, Empros Pharma, Carmot Therapeutics, Eli Lilly and Company, and others, are developing therapies for the Obesity treatment
Emerging Obesity therapies in the different phases of clinical trials are- IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), ZEPBOUND (tirzepatide), Semaglutide oral, Survodutide (BI 456906), DD03, AX-0601, NPM 139, BK-1701, CBW-520, YH34160, TERN-601, Thermostem, SCO-267, CT-181, HM15136, NNC0480-0389, EMP-16, CT-868, Semaglutide, and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Obesity market in the coming years.
In September 2026, Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) shares rose approximately 3% in August following a weaker performance in July. Investor attention remains focused on the company's upcoming early-stage data, expected in Q3, from a study evaluating less-frequent dosing and oral formulations of its lead obesity drug candidate, VK2735.
In September 2026, Superluminal Medicines secured an oversubscribed $60 million Series B financing, led by BVF Partners, to advance its lead obesity drug candidate toward clinical development. The Boston-based biotech combines AI, protein dynamics, and structural biology to develop therapies targeting G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs), a challenging but important class of drug targets.
In September 2026, MannKind Corp. (Nasdaq: MNKD) has entered into a worldwide licensing and collaboration agreement with Rose Pharma to advance the development of ROSE-010 Technosphere as a potential treatment for weight management. The partnership aims to further evaluate and develop the therapy for obesity-related applications.
In July 2026, Eli Lilly has strengthened the case for its investigational obesity drug retatrutide after reporting positive results from two additional Phase 3 trials. The company plans to submit an application to the U.S. FDA in the first quarter of 2027, advancing the triple-agonist therapy toward potential regulatory approval.
In July 2026, Novo Nordisk has announced that FDA-approved Wegovy® (semaglutide) is now available through the Medicare GLP-1 Bridge, a new access initiative designed to expand treatment availability for millions of older adults living with obesity. Wegovy is the only weight management therapy proven to reduce the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events including heart attack, stroke, and cardiovascular death-in adults with obesity and established cardiovascular disease. This benefit is particularly significant for individuals aged 65 years and older, who face a higher prevalence of both obesity and heart disease. Under the program, eligible Medicare beneficiaries can obtain Wegovy injections or oral formulations with a $50 monthly copay, with the access program available through the end of 2027.
In April 2026, The FDA has granted accelerated approval to Eli Lilly's new oral weight-loss treatment for obesity. On Wednesday, federal regulators approved orforglipron, making it the second once-daily pill available for managing obesity and related conditions. The Food and Drug Administration fast-tracked the drug, which belongs to the GLP-1 class and functions similarly to popular injectable therapies by mimicking a natural hormone that regulates appetite and promotes a feeling of fullness.
In March 2026, The FDA has approved an expanded indication for the melanocortin-4 receptor (MC4R) agonist setmelanotide (Imcivree; Rhythm Pharmaceuticals), allowing its use in patients with acquired hypothalamic obesity (HO). This approval makes it the first and only FDA-authorized treatment specifically indicated for acquired HO.
In December 2025, The Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved the first-ever GLP-1 oral pill for obesity from Novo Nordisk, the maker of Wegovy. This landmark decision is expected to expand treatment access for a broader patient population. Novo Nordisk announced plans to launch the pill in early 2026. The company also stated that, beginning in early January, a 1.5 mg starting dose will be available through pharmacies and select telehealth providers, with pricing offers starting at $149 per month.
In June 2025, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has administered the first dose in the Phase I/IIa AROALK7-1001 trial of ARO-ALK7, an investigational RNA interference (RNAi) therapy targeting obesity. The study will initially enroll healthy obese participants to receive single and multiple escalating doses of ARO-ALK7 as a standalone treatment. The trial is planned to quickly progress to evaluate the therapy in combination with tirzepatide in obese individuals, both with and without type 2 diabetes (T2D).
In May 2025, ICON plc (NASDAQ: ICLR), a global leader in clinical research driven by healthcare intelligence, published the results of a survey involving 155 biotech and pharmaceutical professionals from the US and Europe. The survey focused on multi-indication cardiometabolic research and development (R&D) for therapies targeting obesity and its related conditions. Multi-indication studies refer to clinical trials that evaluate the effectiveness of a treatment across multiple diseases or conditions.
In April 2025, Corxel Pharmaceuticals has obtained clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its investigational new drug (IND) application, allowing the initiation of a randomized Phase II trial in the US for CX11, an oral small molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist (GLP-1 RA) aimed at treating obesity. This double-blind, placebo-controlled study will evaluate the safety and effectiveness of the once-daily therapy in individuals who are overweight or obese. Corxel plans to begin enrolling participants in the second quarter of this year, with topline results anticipated in the first half of 2026.
In March 2025, Zealand Pharma completed enrollment for its global, randomized Phase IIb ZUPREME-1 trial, which is evaluating petrelintide, a long-acting amylin analogue, in people with obesity or overweight and associated comorbidities. This placebo-controlled, multi-center, parallel-group study aims to compare the once-weekly subcutaneous injection of petrelintide to a placebo in terms of safety, tolerability, and impact on body weight.
In January 2025, Novo Nordisk's high-dose formulation of Wegovy (semaglutide) has demonstrated enhanced weight loss benefits while maintaining a favorable safety and tolerability profile. In the Phase IIIb STEP UP trial, the 7.2mg dose of Wegovy showed statistically significant and superior weight reduction at week 72. The study involved 1,407 adults with obesity who were randomized to receive once-weekly injections alongside lifestyle modification support.
In January 2025, Viking Therapeutics has initiated a Phase II clinical trial for VK2735, an oral tablet developed to address metabolic conditions like obesity. The VENTURE-Oral Dosing Trial is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multi-center study designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and effectiveness of the drug in promoting weight loss over a 13-week period.
Obesity Overview
Obesity is a chronic medical condition characterized by excessive accumulation of body fat that poses health risks. It is typically measured using body mass index (BMI), where a BMI of 30 or higher is classified as obese.
Obesity increases the risk of various health problems, including heart disease, type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, certain cancers, and joint issues. It results from a combination of factors such as poor diet, lack of physical activity, genetics, hormonal imbalances, and environmental influences.
Stay ahead of emerging therapies and key developments in Obesity with comprehensive pipeline insights, trends, and market analysis, Obesity Clinical Trials Analysis
Emerging Obesity Drugs Under Different Phases of Clinical Development Include:
DD03: D&D Pharmatech
AX-0601: ProQR Therapeutics
NPM 139: Nano Precision Medical
BK-1701: Bukwang Pharmaceutical
CBW-520: Caliway Biopharmaceutics
YH34160: Yuhan
TERN-601: Terns Pharmaceuticals
Thermostem: BioRestorative Therapies
SCO-267: SCOHIA PHARMA
CT-181: Click Therapeutics
HM15136: Hanmi Pharmaceuticals
NNC0480-0389: Novo Nordisk
EMP-16: Empros Pharma
CT-868: Carmot Therapeutics
Tirzepatide: Eli Lilly and Company
Semaglutide: Oral Novo Nordisk
Obesity Route of Administration
Obesity pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs, such as
Oral
Parenteral
Intravenous
Subcutaneous
Topical
Obesity Molecule Type
Obesity Products have been categorized under various Molecule types, such as
Recombinant fusion proteins
Small molecule
Monoclonal antibody
Peptide
Polymer
Gene therapy
Obesity Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment
Obesity Assessment by Product Type
Obesity By Stage and Product Type
Obesity Assessment by Route of Administration
Obesity By Stage and Route of Administration
Obesity Assessment by Molecule Type
Obesity by Stage and Molecule Type
DelveInsight's Obesity Report covers around 100+ products under different phases of clinical development like
Late-stage products (Phase III)
Mid-stage products (Phase II)
Early-stage product (Phase I)
Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates
Discontinued & Inactive candidates
Route of Administration
Further Obesity product details are provided in the report. Download the Obesity pipeline report to learn more about the emerging Obesity therapies
Some of the key companies in the Obesity Therapeutics Market include:
Key companies developing therapies for Obesity are - Alizyme, Bayer AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Currax Pharmaceuticals LLC, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Merck & Co. Inc., Norgine BV, Novo Nordisk AS, Pfizer Inc., Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Vivus Inc., Zafgan, Zydus Cadila, and others.
Obesity Pipeline Analysis:
The Obesity pipeline report provides insights into
The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Obesity with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.
It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Obesity Treatment.
Obesity key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.
Obesity Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type.
Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Obesity market.
The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.
Download Sample PDF Report to know more about Obesity drugs and therapies
Obesity Pipeline Market Drivers
Rise in prevalence of Obesity, growing Research and Development Activities to develop novel therapies to treat obesity, changing lifestyle patterns are some of the important factors that are fueling the Obesity Market.
Obesity Pipeline Market Barriers
However, challenges associated with the discovery of anti-obesity drugs, economic burden associated with obesity and other factors are creating obstacles in the Obesity Market growth.
Scope of Obesity Pipeline Drug Insight
Coverage: Global
Key Obesity Companies: Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Boehringer Ingelhium, D&D Pharmatech, ProQR Therapeutics, Nano Precision Medical, Bukwang Pharmaceutical, Caliway Biopharmaceutics, Yuhan, Terns Pharmaceuticals, BioRestorative Therapies, SCOHIA PHARMA, Click Therapeutics, Hanmi Pharmaceuticals, Novo Nordisk, Empros Pharma, Carmot Therapeutics, Eli Lilly and Company, and others
Key Obesity Therapies: IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), ZEPBOUND (tirzepatide), Semaglutide oral, Survodutide (BI 456906), DD03, AX-0601, NPM 139, BK-1701, CBW-520, YH34160, TERN-601, Thermostem, SCO-267, CT-181, HM15136, NNC0480-0389, EMP-16, CT-868, Semaglutide, and others
Obesity Therapeutic Assessment: Obesity current marketed and Obesity emerging therapies
Obesity Market Dynamics: Obesity market drivers and Obesity market barriers
Request for Sample PDF Report for Obesity Pipeline Assessment and clinical trials
Table of Contents
1. Obesity Report Introduction
2. Obesity Executive Summary
3. Obesity Overview
4. Obesity- Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment
5. Obesity Pipeline Therapeutics
6. Obesity Late Stage Products (Phase II/III)
7. Obesity Mid Stage Products (Phase II)
8. Obesity Early Stage Products (Phase I)
9. Obesity Preclinical Stage Products
10. Obesity Therapeutics Assessment
11. Obesity Inactive Products
12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis
13. Obesity Key Companies
14. Obesity Key Products
15. Obesity Unmet Needs
16. Obesity Market Drivers and Barriers
17. Obesity Future Perspectives and Conclusion
18. Obesity Analyst Views
19. Appendix
20. About DelveInsight
About DelveInsight
DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment