Obesity Pipeline 2026: Key Companies, MOA, ROA, And Clinical Trials Evaluation By Delveinsight Merck, Alizyme, Bayer, Glaxosmithkline, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Currax Pharma, F. Hoffmann-La Roche

MENAFN - GetNews) (Albany, New York) - September 28, 2026: As per DelveInsight's assessment, globally, Obesity pipeline constitutes 80+ key companies continuously working towards developing 100+ Obesity treatment therapies, analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments analyzes DelveInsight.

The Obesity Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

“Obesity Pipeline Insight, 2026" report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Obesity Market.

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Some of the key takeaways from the Obesity Pipeline Report:



Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Obesity treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years. Obesity companies working in the treatment market are Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Boehringer Ingelhium, D&D Pharmatech, ProQR Therapeutics, Nano Precision Medical, Bukwang Pharmaceutical, Caliway Biopharmaceutics, Yuhan, Terns Pharmaceuticals, BioRestorative Therapies, SCOHIA PHARMA, Click Therapeutics, Hanmi Pharmaceuticals, Novo Nordisk, Empros Pharma, Carmot Therapeutics, Eli Lilly and Company, and others, are developing therapies for the Obesity treatment



Emerging Obesity therapies in the different phases of clinical trials are- IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), ZEPBOUND (tirzepatide), Semaglutide oral, Survodutide (BI 456906), DD03, AX-0601, NPM 139, BK-1701, CBW-520, YH34160, TERN-601, Thermostem, SCO-267, CT-181, HM15136, NNC0480-0389, EMP-16, CT-868, Semaglutide, and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Obesity market in the coming years.

In September 2026, Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) shares rose approximately 3% in August following a weaker performance in July. Investor attention remains focused on the company's upcoming early-stage data, expected in Q3, from a study evaluating less-frequent dosing and oral formulations of its lead obesity drug candidate, VK2735.

In September 2026, Superluminal Medicines secured an oversubscribed $60 million Series B financing, led by BVF Partners, to advance its lead obesity drug candidate toward clinical development. The Boston-based biotech combines AI, protein dynamics, and structural biology to develop therapies targeting G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs), a challenging but important class of drug targets.

In September 2026, MannKind Corp. (Nasdaq: MNKD) has entered into a worldwide licensing and collaboration agreement with Rose Pharma to advance the development of ROSE-010 Technosphere as a potential treatment for weight management. The partnership aims to further evaluate and develop the therapy for obesity-related applications.

In July 2026, Eli Lilly has strengthened the case for its investigational obesity drug retatrutide after reporting positive results from two additional Phase 3 trials. The company plans to submit an application to the U.S. FDA in the first quarter of 2027, advancing the triple-agonist therapy toward potential regulatory approval.

In July 2026, Novo Nordisk has announced that FDA-approved Wegovy® (semaglutide) is now available through the Medicare GLP-1 Bridge, a new access initiative designed to expand treatment availability for millions of older adults living with obesity. Wegovy is the only weight management therapy proven to reduce the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events including heart attack, stroke, and cardiovascular death-in adults with obesity and established cardiovascular disease. This benefit is particularly significant for individuals aged 65 years and older, who face a higher prevalence of both obesity and heart disease. Under the program, eligible Medicare beneficiaries can obtain Wegovy injections or oral formulations with a $50 monthly copay, with the access program available through the end of 2027.

In April 2026, The FDA has granted accelerated approval to Eli Lilly's new oral weight-loss treatment for obesity. On Wednesday, federal regulators approved orforglipron, making it the second once-daily pill available for managing obesity and related conditions. The Food and Drug Administration fast-tracked the drug, which belongs to the GLP-1 class and functions similarly to popular injectable therapies by mimicking a natural hormone that regulates appetite and promotes a feeling of fullness.

In March 2026, The FDA has approved an expanded indication for the melanocortin-4 receptor (MC4R) agonist setmelanotide (Imcivree; Rhythm Pharmaceuticals), allowing its use in patients with acquired hypothalamic obesity (HO). This approval makes it the first and only FDA-authorized treatment specifically indicated for acquired HO.

In December 2025, The Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved the first-ever GLP-1 oral pill for obesity from Novo Nordisk, the maker of Wegovy. This landmark decision is expected to expand treatment access for a broader patient population. Novo Nordisk announced plans to launch the pill in early 2026. The company also stated that, beginning in early January, a 1.5 mg starting dose will be available through pharmacies and select telehealth providers, with pricing offers starting at $149 per month.

In June 2025, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has administered the first dose in the Phase I/IIa AROALK7-1001 trial of ARO-ALK7, an investigational RNA interference (RNAi) therapy targeting obesity. The study will initially enroll healthy obese participants to receive single and multiple escalating doses of ARO-ALK7 as a standalone treatment. The trial is planned to quickly progress to evaluate the therapy in combination with tirzepatide in obese individuals, both with and without type 2 diabetes (T2D).

In May 2025, ICON plc (NASDAQ: ICLR), a global leader in clinical research driven by healthcare intelligence, published the results of a survey involving 155 biotech and pharmaceutical professionals from the US and Europe. The survey focused on multi-indication cardiometabolic research and development (R&D) for therapies targeting obesity and its related conditions. Multi-indication studies refer to clinical trials that evaluate the effectiveness of a treatment across multiple diseases or conditions.

In April 2025, Corxel Pharmaceuticals has obtained clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its investigational new drug (IND) application, allowing the initiation of a randomized Phase II trial in the US for CX11, an oral small molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist (GLP-1 RA) aimed at treating obesity. This double-blind, placebo-controlled study will evaluate the safety and effectiveness of the once-daily therapy in individuals who are overweight or obese. Corxel plans to begin enrolling participants in the second quarter of this year, with topline results anticipated in the first half of 2026.

In March 2025, Zealand Pharma completed enrollment for its global, randomized Phase IIb ZUPREME-1 trial, which is evaluating petrelintide, a long-acting amylin analogue, in people with obesity or overweight and associated comorbidities. This placebo-controlled, multi-center, parallel-group study aims to compare the once-weekly subcutaneous injection of petrelintide to a placebo in terms of safety, tolerability, and impact on body weight.

In January 2025, Novo Nordisk's high-dose formulation of Wegovy (semaglutide) has demonstrated enhanced weight loss benefits while maintaining a favorable safety and tolerability profile. In the Phase IIIb STEP UP trial, the 7.2mg dose of Wegovy showed statistically significant and superior weight reduction at week 72. The study involved 1,407 adults with obesity who were randomized to receive once-weekly injections alongside lifestyle modification support. In January 2025, Viking Therapeutics has initiated a Phase II clinical trial for VK2735, an oral tablet developed to address metabolic conditions like obesity. The VENTURE-Oral Dosing Trial is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multi-center study designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and effectiveness of the drug in promoting weight loss over a 13-week period.

Obesity Overview

Obesity is a chronic medical condition characterized by excessive accumulation of body fat that poses health risks. It is typically measured using body mass index (BMI), where a BMI of 30 or higher is classified as obese.

Obesity increases the risk of various health problems, including heart disease, type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, certain cancers, and joint issues. It results from a combination of factors such as poor diet, lack of physical activity, genetics, hormonal imbalances, and environmental influences.

Stay ahead of emerging therapies and key developments in Obesity with comprehensive pipeline insights, trends, and market analysis, Obesity Clinical Trials Analysis

Emerging Obesity Drugs Under Different Phases of Clinical Development Include:



DD03: D&D Pharmatech

AX-0601: ProQR Therapeutics

NPM 139: Nano Precision Medical

BK-1701: Bukwang Pharmaceutical

CBW-520: Caliway Biopharmaceutics

YH34160: Yuhan

TERN-601: Terns Pharmaceuticals

Thermostem: BioRestorative Therapies

SCO-267: SCOHIA PHARMA

CT-181: Click Therapeutics

HM15136: Hanmi Pharmaceuticals

NNC0480-0389: Novo Nordisk

EMP-16: Empros Pharma

CT-868: Carmot Therapeutics

Tirzepatide: Eli Lilly and Company Semaglutide: Oral Novo Nordisk

Obesity Route of Administration

Obesity pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs, such as



Oral

Parenteral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous Topical

Obesity Molecule Type

Obesity Products have been categorized under various Molecule types, such as



Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer Gene therapy

Obesity Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment



Obesity Assessment by Product Type

Obesity By Stage and Product Type

Obesity Assessment by Route of Administration

Obesity By Stage and Route of Administration

Obesity Assessment by Molecule Type Obesity by Stage and Molecule Type

DelveInsight's Obesity Report covers around 100+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late-stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I)

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates Route of Administration

Further Obesity product details are provided in the report. Download the Obesity pipeline report to learn more about the emerging Obesity therapies

Some of the key companies in the Obesity Therapeutics Market include:

Key companies developing therapies for Obesity are - Alizyme, Bayer AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Currax Pharmaceuticals LLC, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Merck & Co. Inc., Norgine BV, Novo Nordisk AS, Pfizer Inc., Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Vivus Inc., Zafgan, Zydus Cadila, and others.

Obesity Pipeline Analysis:

The Obesity pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Obesity with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Obesity Treatment.

Obesity key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Obesity Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Obesity market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

Download Sample PDF Report to know more about Obesity drugs and therapies

Obesity Pipeline Market Drivers

Rise in prevalence of Obesity, growing Research and Development Activities to develop novel therapies to treat obesity, changing lifestyle patterns are some of the important factors that are fueling the Obesity Market.

Obesity Pipeline Market Barriers

However, challenges associated with the discovery of anti-obesity drugs, economic burden associated with obesity and other factors are creating obstacles in the Obesity Market growth.

Scope of Obesity Pipeline Drug Insight



Coverage: Global

Key Obesity Companies: Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Boehringer Ingelhium, D&D Pharmatech, ProQR Therapeutics, Nano Precision Medical, Bukwang Pharmaceutical, Caliway Biopharmaceutics, Yuhan, Terns Pharmaceuticals, BioRestorative Therapies, SCOHIA PHARMA, Click Therapeutics, Hanmi Pharmaceuticals, Novo Nordisk, Empros Pharma, Carmot Therapeutics, Eli Lilly and Company, and others

Key Obesity Therapies: IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), ZEPBOUND (tirzepatide), Semaglutide oral, Survodutide (BI 456906), DD03, AX-0601, NPM 139, BK-1701, CBW-520, YH34160, TERN-601, Thermostem, SCO-267, CT-181, HM15136, NNC0480-0389, EMP-16, CT-868, Semaglutide, and others

Obesity Therapeutic Assessment: Obesity current marketed and Obesity emerging therapies Obesity Market Dynamics: Obesity market drivers and Obesity market barriers

Request for Sample PDF Report for Obesity Pipeline Assessment and clinical trials

Table of Contents

1. Obesity Report Introduction

2. Obesity Executive Summary

3. Obesity Overview

4. Obesity- Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment

5. Obesity Pipeline Therapeutics

6. Obesity Late Stage Products (Phase II/III)

7. Obesity Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

8. Obesity Early Stage Products (Phase I)

9. Obesity Preclinical Stage Products

10. Obesity Therapeutics Assessment

11. Obesity Inactive Products

12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis

13. Obesity Key Companies

14. Obesity Key Products

15. Obesity Unmet Needs

16. Obesity Market Drivers and Barriers

17. Obesity Future Perspectives and Conclusion

18. Obesity Analyst Views

19. Appendix

20. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.