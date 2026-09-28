Bespoke CRE Named Best Commercial Brokerage In Illinois, With Co-Founders Taking The Best Chicago Commercial Real Estate Brokers

MENAFN - GetNews)"“We wanted to help entrepreneurially minded clients build great businesses, not serve big landlords,” Sanmiguel says in the company's published founding story."

CHICAGO, Illinois - September 28, 2026 - Bespoke CRE, a Chicago-based commercial real estate firm specializing in tenant representation, is listed first among Illinois' top commercial real estate brokerages by Best Commercial Real Estate Brokers. The firm's co-founders, Victor Sanmiguel and Peter Billmeyer, SIOR, also occupy the first two positions on the directory's Chicago broker list. The recognition appears in the publication's Illinois brokerage directory and Chicago broker directory.

Bespoke's approach centers on a clear commitment: representing the businesses that occupy commercial space, rather than landlords. Whether a client is negotiating a lease or purchasing a property for its operations, the firm works to secure the most favorable agreement for that client's needs, financial goals, and future growth. Its exclusive tenant representation model keeps the client's interests at the center of each negotiation. Learn about Bespoke's approach.

“We wanted to help entrepreneurially minded clients build great businesses, not serve big landlords,” Sanmiguel says in the company's published founding story. That purpose continues to shape how Bespoke advises entrepreneurs and privately held businesses on their real estate decisions.

Sanmiguel, Bespoke's Co-Founder and Chief Deal Officer, focuses on customized real estate solutions designed to reduce occupancy costs. Billmeyer, Co-Founder, CEO, and Designated Managing Broker, leads business development and mentors the firm's associates in creative problem-solving. Together, they have built a firm focused on aligning real estate decisions with each client's business objectives.

Bespoke's services extend beyond identifying available space. The firm evaluates total occupancy costs, compares leasing and purchasing options, develops negotiation strategies, and guides clients through acquisitions and occupancy planning. This work helps businesses assess the full financial and operational impact of an agreement, with attention to both immediate needs and long-term flexibility.

Businesses seeking tenant representation or assistance purchasing commercial space can learn more at bespokecre.

About Bespoke CRE

Bespoke CRE provides tailored commercial real estate solutions for entrepreneurs and privately held businesses in Chicago and beyond. With a focus on tenant representation, the firm helps clients align office and industrial space with their culture, financial priorities, and plans for growth. Services include market and financial analysis, lease negotiation, lease-versus-buy analysis, acquisitions, project management, and post-occupancy support.