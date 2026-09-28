Qrcodestack Adds GS1 Digital Link QR Codes As Retail Prepares For Sunrise 2027

MENAFN - GetNews)"The QRCodeStack GS1 Digital Link builder encoding a GTIN, batch number and expiry date into one QR code."QRCodeStack now generates GS1 Digital Link QR codes built to URI Syntax 1.7.0, so brands can put one 2D code on packaging that a checkout scanner can read and a shopper's phone can open.

Bangalore, India - September 28, 2026 - QRCodeStack, a dynamic QR code platform, now generates GS1 Digital Link QR codes built to GS1 Digital Link URI Syntax release 1.7.0, together with a resolver built to GS1's resolver specification. The feature is aimed at brands redesigning packaging ahead of Sunrise 2027, the retail industry's move from linear barcodes to 2D codes that a checkout scanner and a shopper's phone can both read.

GS1 US describes Sunrise 2027 as "a global transition from 1D UPC barcodes to 2D barcodes, like QR codes." The industry goal is for retail point-of-sale scanners to be able to read 2D codes by the end of 2027. It is not a ban on existing barcodes, but packaging printed in 2026 and 2027 will still be on shelves as retailers begin to rely on 2D scanning, so brands are weighing the decision now.

Consumer research gives brands a reason beyond the checkout. According to a 2025 GS1 US consumer survey, 79% of consumers are more likely to purchase products with a scannable QR code that provides additional product information, and 62% are willing to spend more on a product that offers detailed product information.

One code, two readers

A GS1 Digital Link is a web address with the product identifier placed in a standard path, for example, where /01/ marks the GTIN. A GS1-aware scanner reads the GTIN out of the address; a phone opens the page. Optional qualifiers such as batch or lot (/10/) and serial number (/21/) follow in the path, while attributes such as an expiry date (17) go in the query string.

QRCodeStack builds that address from form fields, placing identifiers in the order the standard specifies, and, on its Business plan, codes can resolve on the brand's own domain, the form GS1's own examples use. Its resolver is published at the discovery path the standard specifies, so a client can check what it is talking to. Codes are dynamic, meaning the destination can be changed after printing and each scan is recorded by time, device and country. For a full product line, codes can be generated in bulk from a CSV file, and Data Matrix is also supported where the print area is too small for a QR code.

What brands should check before printing

A structurally wrong GS1 code still scans on a phone, so nothing looks broken until a retailer's system rejects it. QRCodeStack recommends four checks before artwork is released: that the GTIN is 14 digits in the /01/ path; that qualifiers appear in the order GS1 URI Syntax requires; that the resolver answers GS1's discovery request; and that the domain in the code is one the brand will still control for the life of the product.

"Most brands will print a 2D code once and live with it for years, which makes a mistake in the code the expensive kind," said Diljit Ramachandran, co-founder of QRCodeStack. "We built this against the ratified standard and left the destination editable, so a pack printed in 2026 can still point somewhere correct in 2029."

GS1 Digital Link is also one of the identifier formats relevant to the European Union's Digital Product Passport, which the European Commission says becomes mandatory for batteries on 18 February 2027 and is "linked to a battery through a QR code." QRCodeStack notes that it provides the code and resolver, not a product-data or compliance platform.

Availability

GS1 Digital Link codes are available now in the QRCodeStack dashboard. A free preview of the Digital Link address is available without an account at , and new accounts start with a 7-day free trial with no credit card required.

About QRCodeStack

QRCodeStack is a dynamic QR code and branded short-link platform operated by Superstore Seven Technology Solutions LLP in Bangalore, India, and has served customers since 2024. It supports 37 QR code types, including GS1 Digital Link, with scan analytics, bulk generation from CSV, a REST API and enterprise controls such as SAML single sign-on and audit logs. The company's stated approach is that a printed code should stay editable and measurable for as long as it is in circulation, without advertising on scan pages.

More information is available at .