Bartona Builders Named Best Remodeling Company In Los Angeles For 2026 By South-South Awards

MENAFN - GetNews)"Completed high-end kitchen remodel by Bartona Builders in Los Angeles County, featuring custom cabinetry, a large stone waterfall island, pendant lighting, and polished hardwood flooring."Bartona Builders has received the 2026 Best Remodeling Company in Los Angeles award from South-South Awards, recognizing the contractor's operating history, licensing, service breadth and client trust.

LOS ANGELES, California - September 28, 2026 - Bartona Builders, a family-owned general contractor serving Los Angeles and communities throughout Los Angeles County, has been named the 2026 Best Remodeling Company in Los Angeles by South-South Awards.

The recognition was announced as part of the South-South Awards' 2026 program, which evaluates businesses using criteria including verifiable operating history and licensing, breadth of remodeling services, pricing transparency, and independently verifiable client feedback. The official announcement naming Bartona Builders as the Los Angeles winner is available on the South-South Awards' 2026 Best Remodeling Company in Los Angeles winner page.

According to South-South Awards, Bartona Builders was selected based on factors including its verifiable operating history, California contractor licensing, range of remodeling services, pricing transparency and independently verifiable client trust.

The award organization also cited the company's multi-generational background in the home improvement trade and the breadth of work performed by the contractor. Bartona Builders' services include kitchen and bathroom remodeling, accessory dwelling unit construction, room additions, whole-home remodeling, custom carpentry, fire rebuilds and exterior and patio remodeling.

Matt Bartona, owner and lead contractor at Bartona Builders, said the recognition reinforces the company's focus on maintaining high standards across its projects.

"We are honored to receive this recognition from South-South Awards. For us, the most important thing has always been doing work that we can stand behind and that our clients are proud to have in their homes. Receiving an award like this is something we deeply appreciate, and it only strengthens our commitment to craftsmanship, transparency and doing the job right."

Bartona Builders serves homeowners throughout Los Angeles and the wider Los Angeles County area, working across both individual remodeling projects and larger residential renovation and construction scopes. The company's published service area includes communities such as Burbank, Glendale, Altadena, Pasadena, Beverly Hills, Pacific Palisades, Sherman Oaks, Studio City, Woodland Hills and numerous Los Angeles neighborhoods.

The present Bartona Builders business dates to 2006, while the Bartona family's background in home improvement extends across five generations. Matt Bartona, a former U.S. Air Force veteran, leads the current generation of the family business and has more than 30 years of hands-on experience in remodeling and construction.

The 2026 award adds an independent recognition to a company whose work remains centered on residential construction and remodeling throughout the Los Angeles area.

About Bartona Builders:

Bartona Builders is a family-owned general contractor based in Burbank, California, serving Los Angeles and communities throughout Los Angeles County. Established in its current form in 2006, the company carries forward a family home-improvement tradition spanning five generations. Bartona Builders provides residential remodeling and construction services including kitchens, bathrooms, ADUs, room additions, whole-home remodeling, custom carpentry, fire rebuilds and exterior improvements. The company is led by owner and lead contractor Matt Bartona and operates with a focus on craftsmanship, clear communication and transparent project planning.