Aperitif Named Best Global Small Integrated Search Agency At 2026 Global Search Awards

MENAFN - GetNews) Aperitif, a Melbourne-based growth marketing agency, has been named Best Global Small Integrated Search Agency at the 2026 Global Search Awards in Dublin. The agency received five gold awards in total, including four individual campaign category wins across finance, travel, health, and low budget SEO, alongside two silver recognitions. The results mark Aperitif's strongest performance to date at the global competition.

Melbourne, Australia - September 28, 2026 - Aperitif, a Melbourne-based growth marketing agency, has been named Best Global Small Integrated Search Agency at the 2026 Global Search Awards, held in Dublin. The agency also received gold in four individual campaign categories and silver in two further categories across five client campaigns.

The Global Search Awards recognise excellence in search engine optimisation and pay-per-click advertising from agencies and in-house teams worldwide.

The agency-level award acknowledged Aperitif's approach to integrating SEO and paid search across its client work. Judges noted that Aperitif "showed what true search integration looks like, with SEO and PPC actively informing and improving one another rather than operating in silos. Rigorous evidence, smart use of LLMs and standout client results demonstrate both strategic depth and real commercial impact."

Aperitif received gold in four campaign categories:

Best Use of Search, Finance (PPC): Small - Aperitif & Leaselab, "More Leads per Litre." Judges described it as "a well-structured campaign for its clear strategy, strong execution, and efficient delivery against clearly defined objectives," adding it was "a clear winner in this category."

Best Use of Search, Travel/Leisure (SEO): Small - Aperitif & Bargain Car Rentals, "How Precision SEO Outranked Car Rental Giants." Judges cited "a remarkable campaign with a detailed approach to future planning" and "an innovative and creative approach that delivered outstanding results for the client."

Best Use of Search, Health: Small - Aperitif & Five Good Friends, "From Attribution Blind Spots to Best-in-Class Member Acquisition." Judges highlighted "excellent business-first thinking, solving a genuinely difficult healthcare acquisition challenge," noting that "clear objectives, strong implementation and impressive performance gains translated into meaningful financial impact."

Best Low Budget Campaign (SEO): Small - Aperitif & MUJI, "From Migration Risk to Organic Market Growth." Judges described the campaign as combining "strong strategic thinking, disciplined technical execution, and a clear focus on commercial outcomes," delivering "outstanding revenue growth while successfully navigating a complex site migration."

Two further campaigns received silver recognition: Leaselab for Best APAC SEO Campaign, and easyAML for Best Low Budget Campaign (PPC): Small.

"These wins represent the work of an exceptional team," said Joe Romeo, Founder of Aperitif. "Each of these campaigns was built around a genuine business problem for the client, and that's what we're most proud of. Thank you to our clients for trusting us with the work, and to the whole Aperitif team who delivered it."

Aperitif was represented at the Dublin ceremony by senior team member Karl Zaharopoulos.

The Global Search Awards are organised by Don't Panic Events and recognise the best in search marketing from agencies and brands across the globe.

About Aperitif

Aperitif is a Melbourne-based growth marketing agency founded in 2022, specialising in search engine optimisation, Google Ads, Meta Ads, and TikTok Ads. The agency works with ecommerce brands and service businesses across Australia and internationally, with a focus on commercially driven outcomes across the full marketing funnel. Aperitif's approach combines channel expertise with business-first strategy, treating search and paid media as tools for growth rather than isolated channel activities.