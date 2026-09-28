Sainsmart Puts Automatic Tool Changing Within Reach: Genmitsu PRONAX Series Delivers Production-Grade ATC Starting At $3,699

MENAFN - GetNews)Genmitsu PRONAX Series Delivers Production-Grade ATCLoad five tools, hit start, and let the job run with the new NAX5 automatic tool changer that keeps every tool zeroed and ready.

Las Vegas, NV - September 28, 2026 - SainSmart, a decade-long leader in open hardware and desktop manufacturing, unveils the Genmitsu PRONAX series (the Spark and Forge), the brand's first CNC platform engineered around automatic tool changing. Built for makers and small businesses who have outgrown single-tool routers, PRONAX brings multi-tool job planning and repeatable, production-grade output to the desktop CNC category.

For years, the Genmitsu name has been synonymous with accessible manufacturing. PRONAX builds on this legacy, answering the call of shops that have grown with the brand and now need a larger working platform, closed-loop reliability, and the ability to run multiple tools in a single job without stopping to swap bits by hand.

From Single-Tool Router to Production Platform

PRONAX is not simply a larger machine. It is the next logical step in the Genmitsu evolution, built for shops that have outgrown entry-level routers and need a platform that can plan multi-tool jobs, hold tolerance across a full day of batch production, and do so without the price tag of an industrial machine.

Two Machines, One Production-Ready Platform

PRONAX launches with two working-area options, both built on the same closed-loop motion system and control architecture:



PRONAX Spark: 600 × 900 × 118 mm working area (approx. 23.6 × 35.4 × 4.6 in ), a larger platform for repeatable work, multi-tool job planning, and more professional day-to-day output.

PRONAX Forge: 800 × 800 × 118 mm working area (approx. 31.5 × 31.5 × 4.6 in), built for small businesses that need an even larger platform and a more scalable production workflow.

2.2kW air-cooled spindle: 0–18,000 RPM, VFD-controlled, for consistent cuts across a range of materials.

Closed-loop NEMA24 motors (3.5 N·m) paired with HG20/HG15 linear rails and ball screws on all axes to hold accuracy through long, aggressive runs. Shop-ready safety: XYZ limit switches, emergency stop, and a Z-probe for fast, repeatable tool setting.



NAX5: Every Tool, Already Zeroed

At the center of the PRONAX platform is the NAX5 Automatic Tool Changer, a 5-slot system available as an integrated upgrade on both machines.



5-slot tool storage with per-slot tool recognition and visual status indicators, features SainSmart notes that most rack-style ATC systems at this price point do not offer.

A Z-axis that lifts to clear neighboring tools, with a configurable Z-lift height that accommodates longer tools.

A validated, closed ecosystem: the NAX5 communicates with the PRONAX control box over RS-485 and runs on PRONAX-specific firmware for tool-change sequencing, length compensation, and slot identification. As a result, it is designed to work exclusively with PRONAX machines rather than as a generic, cross-compatible add-on. An ATC-ready workflow that lets shops plan roughing, profiling, and finishing passes in a single uninterrupted run, cutting out the manual stops that slow down batch production.



Power to Create, Ready to Scale

The 2.2kW spindle on every PRONAX machine allows for deeper, more confident passes across wood, composites, and soft metals, providing enough headroom for signage, cabinet components, fixtures, templates, molds, and custom production parts. Combined with the NAX5 tool changer, PRONAX is designed to carry small shops from one-off projects to genuine batch-production throughput.

GRBL-Powered, Shop-Ready

True to the SainSmart philosophy of“making execution easy,” PRONAX machines run on GRBL 1.1f through the included NAX control box, staying compatible with Candle, Easel, UGS, and any GRBL-based software, with support for offline control. Each machine ships with a cutter set (end mills, V-bit), ER20 collets, a Z-probe, clamping plates, cables, documentation, and a tool kit, giving shops everything they need to get cutting on day one.

About SainSmart

From the first spark of an idea to the final product, SainSmart has been the trusted partner for makers, tinkerers, and DIY enthusiasts for over 10 years. As a pioneer in the desktop CNC space, SainSmart continues to expand the Genmitsu family, the industry's most versatile line of CNC machines, empowering users to turn daydreams into tangible reality.

For more information, visit .

View the full press release at