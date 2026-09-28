Allen Munro Of Munro Companies Inducted Into The Green Industry Hall Of Fame

Grand Junction, Colorado - September 28, 2026 - Munro Companies proudly announces that Allen Munro, a longtime leader in irrigation innovation and Founder of Munro Companies, has been selected for induction into the Green Industry Hall of Fame. The recognition honors his more than six decades of contributions to the irrigation industry, including his enduring focus on innovation, entrepreneurship and service to irrigation professionals.

Munro will be recognized as part of the Green Industry Hall of Fame Class of 2026 during the organization's annual event on Saturday, October 3, 2026, at Black Gold Golf Course in Yorba Linda, California.

“Allen's career has been defined by a genuine commitment to developing simple, professional-grade irrigation pumping solutions that make a difference for the end user,” said Katie Powell, President of Munro Companies.“His leadership, technical insight and dedication to developing reliable solutions have shaped Munro and contributed meaningfully to the irrigation industry as a whole. This Hall of Fame induction is a well-deserved recognition of that impact.”

Allen Munro's history in the pump and irrigation business began in 1965, when he and his father, Jack Munro, opened Munro Supply in Grand Junction, Colorado. The company quickly established a reputation as a regional pump authority, later expanding into the engineering and fabrication of pump stations in 1972 and launching its first line of Munro lawn pumps in 1985.

Today, Munro serves irrigation professionals with pumps, pump controls, advanced pump stations, and pump-related accessories designed to support durable, efficient water management. The company continues its long-standing mission of bringing professional-grade, problem-solving products to market for the irrigation industry.

The Green Industry Hall of Fame recognizes individuals whose work, leadership and dedication have made lasting contributions to the green industry. Allen Munro's induction reflects a career devoted to advancing practical irrigation solutions, strengthening relationships across the industry and supporting the professionals responsible for managing water resources every day.

For more information about Munro, visit munropump. To learn more about Allen Munro's Hall of Fame recognition, visit the Green Industry Hall of Fame

About Munro

Founded in 1965, Munro engineers and manufactures pumps, pump controls, pump stations, and related solutions for irrigation and water-management applications. Based in Grand Junction, Colorado, the company partners with irrigation professionals to deliver innovative, dependable products built to address real-world water challenges.