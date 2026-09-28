What Should Clinicians Treat First? Dr. Lauren Deville's New Book Examines The Logic Behind Medical Decisions

MENAFN - GetNews)"Getting to Why: Logic in Medical Decision-Making is a clinical reasoning text for practitioners with a working knowledge of physiology and pathophysiology."Getting to Why: Logic in Medical Decision-Making presents an eight-level framework for sequencing chronic disease care.

TUCSON, AZ - September 28, 2026 - Practitioners treating chronic disease have more diagnostic tools and treatment options than ever. Yet identifying possible interventions leaves a consequential question unanswered: Where should treatment begin? In Getting to Why: Logic in Medical Decision-Making, scheduled for publication September 28, 2026, Dr. Lauren Deville, NMD, addresses the reasoning behind that choice. Published by Nature Cure Family Health, the book presents a framework designed to help clinicians investigate underlying causes and determine the sequence of an individualized treatment plan.

A naturopathic physician, a functional medicine physician, and an integrative nurse practitioner may evaluate the same patient and recommend different starting points. Deville explores how those choices are made and proposes a decision hierarchy centered on what the patient's physiology needs first-and why.

For Deville, the search for explanations began long before medical school. She was fifteen when her father died of cancer, inspiring an early ambition to pursue cancer research. Although laboratory research ultimately proved the wrong fit, her desire to understand the causes of illness remained.

That search eventually led her to naturopathic medicine. Her background in biochemistry and molecular biophysics, together with her clinical training, informs her examination of how practitioners move from observations to explanations-and from explanations to treatment decisions.

About the Book

Getting to Why: Logic in Medical Decision-Making is a clinical reasoning text for practitioners with a working knowledge of physiology and pathophysiology.

The book begins by challenging common medical assumptions that Deville argues rest on faulty reasoning. It then introduces a framework for approaching chronic disease that does not depend on knowing the diagnosis in advance.

At its center is the therapeutic order: an eight-level framework that sequences care from identifying and removing underlying causes through palliation. This approach shifts the clinical question from choosing a treatment for a diagnostic label to determining what a particular patient's physiology needs first.

By treating the body as a self-regulating system to be supported in sequence, Deville offers a structure for investigating root causes and developing personalized treatment plans. The emphasis is on how clinicians reason through complex cases and which interventions they consider.

Praise for Getting to Why

"All medical schools and libraries should carry this in their libraries and bookstores as required reading. Naturopathic medical schools, take note!”

- Dr Christie Fleetwood, ND, RPH, FNMI

“The depth of research in this book is truly extraordinary! Dr. Deville has a gift for translating scientific literature into a clinically relevant resource that is both comprehensive and applicable.”

- Dr. Shawna Eischens, NMD, Owner and Founder, Hope and Healing Naturopathic

“What I find particularly valuable is her effort to give practitioners not simply another collection of treatments, but a framework for thinking-one that encourages us to ask, 'Why?' before simply asking, 'What should we treat?'”

- Dr. David Teitelbaum, D.O., D.V.M., Osteopathic Physician, Veterinarian, and Author of Optimal Brain Wellness

“The book describes a rigorous and logical questioning process to delve deeper into the background and history of each patient to identify causal factors contributing to their symptoms.”

- Dr. Russell Witte, Ph.D., Professor, University of Arizona

Availability

Getting to Why: Logic in Medical Decision-Making is scheduled for Kindle and paperback publication on September 28, 2026.

Author: Dr. Lauren Deville, NMD

Publisher: Nature Cure Family Health

Kindle ASIN: B0HJ78DL1Q

Book page: Getting to Why on Amazon

About Dr. Lauren Deville

Dr. Lauren Deville, NMD, is an Arizona-based naturopathic doctor. She earned her naturopathic medical degree from Southwest College of Naturopathic Medicine in Tempe, Arizona, and holds a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry and Molecular Biophysics from the University of Arizona, with minors in Spanish and Creative Writing.

Her path into medicine was shaped by the loss of her father and a continuing interest in understanding the underlying causes of illness. She also writes fiction under a pen name.

Learn more at drlaurendeville or naturecurefamilyhealth.