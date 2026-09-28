GPUVERA Secures Over $30 Million In Funding Led By Redpoint Venture To Advance On-Device AI Computing

MENAFN - GetNews)GPUVERA's palm-sized edge AI inference terminal. Concept render - pre-production. Not a photo of a shipping unit completed more than $30 million in financing in March 2026, led by Redpoint Venture with participation from Llama Venture, as it develops its compact edge AI inference platform.

SINGAPORE, September 28. 2026 - GPUVERA, an edge AI computing brand developing compact systems for running AI models locally, announced that it completed more than $30 million in financing in March 2026. The round was led by Redpoint Venture, with participation from Llama Venture.

GPUVERA is developing a palm-sized AI inference terminal designed to run open-weight AI models locally. The device is intended to let users load models onto their own hardware and access them over a local network, keeping prompts, files and inference workloads under their control.

The platform is designed around a straightforward workflow: connect the terminal to power, use Ethernet or Wi-Fi for setup, and open a local browser console to load a model. Models are stored on the device for subsequent use. Once a model has been loaded, inference can operate fully offline.

A laptop, phone or another workstation can access the terminal over the user's own local network. GPUVERA's planned software interface includes a local HTTP API and an OpenAI-compatible endpoint, intended to support integration with existing AI applications and developer workflows.

GPUVERA targets open-weight chat, coding and vision models sized to fit the device's on-board memory. The product is intended for small-to-mid-sized models; it is not positioned as a replacement for the computing clusters required by the largest frontier models.

The company's product approach centers on user-owned computing. Its website describes hardware that remains usable without a subscription and without per-token billing. Local operation is designed to give users control over where their data is processed and allow workloads to continue when internet access is unavailable.

GPUVERA's first-generation device remains in pre-production. Published specifications are targets, and product images are concept renders rather than photographs of shipping units. Final specifications and verified performance results will be identified as such when available. Pricing and shipping information will be provided as plans are finalized.

Developers, businesses and other users interested in early access can learn more and join the waitlist at GPUVERA's official website: . The waitlist provides updates on pricing, shipping windows and reservation terms as they become available.

About GPUVERA

GPUVERA develops compact edge AI computing systems designed to run open-weight models locally. Its first product is a palm-sized inference terminal intended to serve devices on a local network and continue operating offline once models are installed. GPUVERA is operated by GPUHUB PTE. LTD., a Singapore-based company.

For more information and to join the waitlist, visit .

View the full press release at