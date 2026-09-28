Standing With Women: Zeagoo Honored As A“Friend Of Komen” For Breast Cancer Awareness Month

NEW YORK, U.S. - September 28, 2026 - As October marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month across the globe, women's apparel brand Zeagoo is proud to be named a "Friend of Komen" by Susan G. Komen®, the world's leading breast cancer organization. This designation recognizes Zeagoo's philanthropic dedication to women's health, reaffirming its 13-year commitment to mature women and extending its core philosophy of“standing with women” from fashion into holistic life care.

A Purposeful Commitment to Health and Hope

Breast cancer remains one of the most common cancers affecting women worldwide, with more than 2.3 million diagnoses every year. October serves as a vital reminder of the importance of early detection, ongoing research, and compassionate patient support.

To turn awareness into impact, Zeagoo is dedicating its Maye's Pink Sweater to the cause. Throughout Breast Cancer Awareness Month, 100% of sales from this item on Zeagoo's official website will be donated directly to Susan G. Komen. By tying a single, purposeful piece to direct aid, Zeagoo enables its community to participate effortlessly in a global movement of care.

About Susan G. Komen®

Susan G. Komen® is the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working toward a future where no one dies from breast cancer. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow's cures.

Honoring the Grace and Power of Mature Women

Since its founding in 2013, Zeagoo has designed for mature women who lead with confidence, independence, and warmth. The brand firmly believes that apparel should not alter a woman's identity, but rather highlight the strength and grace she naturally possesses.

The featured Maye's Pink Sweater was created as a wearable symbol of solidarity. Designed for everyday comfort and quiet elegance, it represents the resilient spirit of the women Zeagoo serves. Through this effort, the brand aims to remind women that their health and well-being always come first.

Join the Movement

Zeagoo invites supporters worldwide to visit its official website throughout October to participate in this meaningful cause and help bring health, support, and hope to women in need.

About Zeagoo

Founded in 2013 on the principles of accessible luxury, textile innovation, and versatile tailoring, Zeagoo is a premier global contemporary fashion brand. By combining advanced material engineering with timeless capsule silhouettes, Zeagoo empowers women globally with adaptable apparel solutions built for every life transition.